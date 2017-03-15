WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

WHAT BLIZZARD?

Yesterday’s expected blizzard tracked farther west than expected and did not pack the expected punch in our region. While snowfall totals did meet predictions farther north and west, southern New London County experienced a sloppy mess that resulted in a mostly rain event. The predicted high wind was an issue, with gusts as high as 53 mph in Groton. There was also some coastal flooding. Area residents are reminded to completely clear their vehicles of snow and ice before driving.

PARK PROGRESSING

Plans to erect a memorial and create a park at the former Ellis Walter Ruley property in Norwich are taking shape. Members of the committee examined drawings of a proposed fountain, stone benches and an informational sign about Ruley, a noted painter. He died under suspicious circumstances in 1959. The park is projected to open in the spring of 2018. The committee is scheduled to meet again at City Hall on April 10th.

LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD

New London School Superintendent Manuel Rivera testified before the State Education Committee last week on a bill that would create equality in determining magnet school funding. State Representative Chris Soto proposed the bill, which sets compliance requirements for student’s racial makeup at magnet schools. The goal is to have all all interdistrict magnet schools in the state adhering to the same standards to obtain funds.

FAUX FUR BALL

On April 22nd, the Mystic Hilton will host the Connecticut Humane Society’s Faux Fur Ball. The event will raise funds for medical attention for the pets in their care. Reserve your seats for an evening of food, music and more at CThumane.org. In our area, there is an adoption center in Waterford and free pet wellness centers in Norwich.