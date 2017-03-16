THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

DEMOCRAT ANNOUNCES RUN FOR MAYOR

The twin brother of a former Norwich alderman will announce Saturday he’ll be running for mayor. Democrat Derell Wilson is making his first foray into local politics. He has served various leadership roles in local and state NAACP organizations, and is currently the site coordinator for the Norwich Public Schools’ Aspire program. Wilson says he wants to-quote-move the city forward in an ethical, transparent, and inclusive way. His twin brother Terell served on the city council from 2013 to 2015. He died in a fatal car crash on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport in April of last year. The only other announced candidate so far for the Norwich mayoral seat is current City Council President Pro-Tem, Republican Peter Nystrom. Incumbent Democrat Deb Hinchey is not seeking re-election.

UNION HEAD FIRED SHOT

The head of Montville’s police union is one of two town police officers being investigated into the fatal shooting of a man outside a Chesterfield motel. Union chief Robin Salvatore and officer Craig Jacobsen have been assigned to desk duty while the investigation is being conducted by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s office. Investigators say it was Salvatore who fired the fatal shot outside the Chesterfield Lodge January 29th when Val Thomas refused to pay a 250-dollar motel bill, and then hit one of the responding officers in the head with one of their tasers. The Chief State Medical Examiner determined Thomas died of a gunshot wound.

GOV TOUTS TOURISM

A new report shows the tourism industry remains an important part of Connecticut’s economy. Governor Dannel Malloy says tourism employment in the state has increased five years in a row. On top of that, he says the industry was directly responsible for nearly 15-billion dollars in total business sales in 2015, while generating one-point-seven billion dollars in tax revenues. Malloy says continued investments in tourism will help the state maintain the momentum that’s developed in recent years. Nearly 83-thousand people work in the tourism industry in Connecticut. That includes over 18-thousand people in New London County. Malloy spoke during a press conference at Mystic Seaport this morning.

STONINGTON, NL: SPEND THE MONEY!!

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Officials from eight coastal communities in Connecticut are being urged to quickly complete work on Superstorm Sandy-related infrastructure upgrades. That’s because further delay could result in a loss of federal funding for the projects. In a letter sent Thursday, state Housing Commissioner Evonne M. Klein said 12 municipalities received money under the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program. Eight are considered “behind schedule,” facing looming 2017 and 2018 deadlines. Klein says six of those communities have not yet begun using some of their grants, which are supposed to pay for repairs to infrastructure damaged by the 2013 storm and planning for future storms. The list includes Fairfield, Milford, New Haven, New London, Stonington and West Haven. Connecticut received $159 million to help homeowners and municipalities with repairs.

ANTI-HATE CRIME LAWS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some Connecticut lawmakers want to toughen the state’s anti-hate crimes laws, such as increasing penalties and creating a hotline and text line so people can report incidents of harassment or intimidation of minority groups. Democrats in the General Assembly unveiled their proposed legislation Thursday. They say it’s in response to an uptick in hate-related crimes, including murders, assaults, bomb threats and vandalism targeting different groups across the country. The proposal increases the penalty for making a bomb threat or other threat of violence against a church or other religious center to a Class C felony, punishable by one-to-10 years in prison. It’s currently a class D felony, punishable by one-to-five years in prison. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says he’s disappointed Democrats didn’t work with the GOP on the issue.

PRISON TIME FOR PEDOPHILE

A man with a long history of pedophilia will now spend the next 10 years in prison, followed by 35 years probation. 53-year old Robert Beemer pleads guilty under the Alford Doctrine in New London Superior Court to molesting a 9 year old boy and 5-year old girl, after the children’s mother had left them in his care, not knowing of his past. Beemer’s 30-year old daughter, who was molested by her father as a child, delivered a victim impact statement Thursday in court, noting Beemer has an on-going fetish with diapers and rubber pants. State police say Beemer has lived in five states and Europe, and is believed to have victimized children wherever he resided. He is expected to stay registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.