THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









PROBABLE CAUSE FOUND

Three Groton Utilities officials may have violated the city’s ethics code by participating in a controversial trip to the Kentucky Derby last May. This according to the Groton City Ethics Board, who voted unanimously last night that there is probable cause. The city attorney has been directed to schedule a public hearing. A resident filed the complaint citing “arrogant spending and poor judgment.” The trip was hosted by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative and described as a “strategic retreat.”

SLOTS FALL

Figures released yesterday by the two local casinos show year-over-year declines in slot machine winnings in the month of February. It was the fifth straight month of decline for Foxwoods Resort Casino, the second for Mohegan Sun. Foxwoods contributed $9 million of winnings to the state. Mohegan $11.9 million.

REFERENDUM RESCHEDULED

The East Lyme Board of Selectmen scheduled a town meeting for March 21st to officially set the hours for a referendum that was postponed earlier this week. The townwide vote on the elementary schools project has been rescheduled for March 28th at the East Lyme Community Center, the hours to be determined. The referendum is on a $37.5 million bonding proposal to renovate the town’s three elementary schools.

COMPANY NEEDS HELP

An affordable housing developer is interested in purchasing and updating Branford manor in Groton. Both town and city leaders are considering a tax stabilization agreement with Related Affordable. The company is under contract to buy the 442 unit federally subsidized housing development, but cannot close without the tax agreement. A public hearing will be held jointly with city and town councils on March 21st in the GrotonTown Hall Annex.