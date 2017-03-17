FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









NORWICH ROAD RAGE

A Norwich man has been charged with threatening someone with a shotgun after a road rage incident. Police say 21-year old Andrew Samborski hit his car into another vehicle Thursday in or near the Norwich Wal-Mart parking lot. Samborski took off, and the driver in the other vehicle followed him. Police say Samborski threw objects at the driver, who followed the accused to his Cherry Hill Road home. Police say Samborski then threatened the other driver with a knife, then a gun. No shots were fired. Charges against Samborski include risk of injury to a minor, as the driver pursuing him had two children in the car. A passenger in Samborski’s vehicle also faces charges of trying to start a fight.

LEDYARD MAN COMMITTED TO PSYCHIATRIC FACILITY

A Ledyard man has been committed to state psychiatric care for the next 19 years after stabbing his mother. 20-year old Alex Chattin was found not guilty of murder due to insanity after the January 2016 stabbing in their Country Club Drive home. Clinical psychologists say Chattin has been suffering from mental illness for many years, and had stopped taking his medication when the stabbing occurred. His mother suffered injuries to her fingers, ear, and arm. Police say Chattin turned himself in to police after the stabbing.

SENTENCING AND SCOLDING FOR SLEEP MED DEATH

A former Brooklyn man is scolded by a judge for the defendant’s apparent lack of regret after being sentenced Friday for giving his infant daughter a fatal dose of sleep medication. 34-year old Kevin Hartshorn will spend two years in prison and five years probation after pleading guilty under the Alford Doctrine to a charge of criminally negligent homicide. Authorities say Hartshorn gave the lethal dose to his 8-month old daughter in February of last year. Danielson Superior Court Judge Jack Fisher admonished Hartshorn for not making any mention of his dead daughter during a statement he made in court, with the defendant instead noting his stay in prison has been good for him in getting off drugs and alcohol. Hartshorn’s ex-girlfriend is to be sentenced March 24th for her role in the baby’s death.

PUSHING FOR FOUNDATION LEGISLATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers from northeastern and central Connecticut say they’re optimistic legislation will pass this session that could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations. Several bills addressing the problem are moving their way through the General Assembly, including one proposal that would create a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund. The account would be partly funded by a new $12 surcharge on homeowners and renters policies. Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten said Friday she’s “absolutely thrilled” lawmakers have come so far this session, saying there’s a “framework for a solution.” However, she and others agree the federal government also needs to provide financial assistance. Also, Friday, a legislative committee forwarded bills creating regulations for the fund and test for pyrrhotite in concrete mix. The mineral has been blamed for the crumbling foundations.

TOLLS BILL MOVES AHEAD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill that could lead to electronic tolls along Connecticut’s highways is moving through the General Assembly. The Transportation Committee on Friday voted 19-16 in favor of the latest bill. It now awaits further action in the House of Representatives. Lawmakers have been debating for years whether to install tolls as a way to generate much-needed revenue for state transportation needs. Proponents say they’re needed because the state gas tax is not generating enough revenue. Opponents say residents are already paying too much in taxes. Some lawmakers say their constituents don’t trust the General Assembly to spend the toll revenues on transportation needs. Under this year’s bill, the state gas tax would be reduced by 2.5 cents over five years to help alleviate having to pay a toll.

NO HEADLINE MURAL

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island group’s plan to put up a mural in Westerly depicting a historic newspaper front page announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor has been canceled amid concerns that the headline used an offensive word. The Westerly Sun reports that Bricks and Murals voted to cancel plans for a mural showing the newspaper’s front page from Dec. 7, 1941, which used an offensive term for describing the Japanese in announcing the attack. The Sun was the only U.S. newspaper at the time with a Sunday afternoon edition, and was the first to announce the attack. Others printed special editions. Town Councilor Jean Gagnier, co-chair of the group, worried the mural would bring unwanted attention, for example a white supremacist group taking photos in front of it.