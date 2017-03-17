FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE









BIG TAX INCREASE

Groton Town Manager Mark Oefinger finished his proposed $125.1 million budget this week for the coming fiscal year. The town tax rate would increase 15.4 percent. Oefinger outlined four possible scenarios Groton could face with regard to state aid. He anticipates a $5 million loss in state education funding. Town Councilor Rich Moravsik has not yet seen the proposal but says the councilors won”t let taxpayers “shoulder the whole burden.”

SHOT FIRED

Montville and Connecticut State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the town yesterday where a bullet was fired through the home of a man and his young son. According to Channel 3, a bullet flew in from outside Nicholas Vescera’s Montville home and hit the bedroom wall, a few feet from his toddler’s head. While police think that it was an accident, criminal charges are likely. It appears the weapon was a handgun.

ADDICTION ADDRESSED

Civic leaders and community members gather at the Ledge Light Health District offices in New London to discuss the opioid epidemic. Connor Fian is a recovering heroin addict who attended Thursday’s event. He says education and awareness is a key factor in combating the problem. Senator Richard Blumenthal hosted the forum. He says President Donald Trump’s health care proposal would cut billions of dollars in funding to states working to treat people with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

NEW LOOK WOLVES

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the New England Black Wolves will switch out their jerseys for tonight’s game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Instead of black and orange, they will rock black and green. The professional lacrosse team is expecting an upbeat crowd tonight as they take on the Rochester Knighthawks at 7:30.