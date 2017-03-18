SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE ISSUE SILVER ALERT FOR GROTON MAN

PATCH

Police early Friday issued a silver alert for a 37-year-old Groton man who has been missing since Thursday. Brandon J. Luce is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5’9″ weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black town fair tire jacket and khaki pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Groton city police.

LIFE STAR CALLED TO VOLUNTOWN CAR CRASH

FOX61

Police say one person was ejected from a vehicle after it crashed on Pendleton Hill Road in Voluntown around 7 PM last night. Life Star Medical Helicopter was called. The extent of injuries were unknown. Two others in the vehicle refused medical attention. Cause of the crash is under investigation.

OFFICIALS IDENTIFY OFFICER INVOLVED IN HOTEL SHOOTING

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Officials have identified two Montville police officers under investigation after a man was fatally shot by police outside a motel in January. Authorities say police asked Val Thomas to leave, but the suspect grabbed an officer’s stun gun and used it to repeatedly strike the officer in the head. The officer then shot Thomas. The Day of New London reports Robin Salvatore has been identified as the officer who killed Thomas.

LAWMAKERS OPIMISTIC ABOUT CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS ASSISTANCE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers from northeastern and central Connecticut say they’re optimistic legislation will pass this session that could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations. Several bills addressing the problem are moving their way through the General Assembly, including one proposal that would create a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund. The account would be partly funded by a new $12 surcharge on homeowners and renters policies. Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten said Friday she’s “absolutely thrilled” lawmakers have come so far this session, saying there’s a “framework for a solution.” However, she and others agree the federal government also needs to provide financial assistance. Also, Friday, a legislative committee forwarded bills creating regulations for the fund and test for pyrrhotite in concrete mix. The mineral has been blamed for the crumbling foundations.

CONNECTICUT HIGHWAY TOLL BILL CLEARS LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill that could lead to electronic tolls along Connecticut’s highways is moving through the General Assembly. The Transportation Committee on Friday voted 19-16 in favor of the latest bill. It now awaits further action in the House of Representatives. Lawmakers have been debating for years whether to install tolls as a way to generate much-needed revenue for state transportation needs. Proponents say they’re needed because the state gas tax is not generating enough revenue. Opponents say residents are already paying too much in taxes. Some lawmakers say their constituents don’t trust the General Assembly to spend the toll revenues on transportation needs. Under this year’s bill, the state gas tax would be reduced by 2.5 cents over five years to help alleviate having to pay a toll.

BROOKLYN MAN GETS 2 YEARS IN DAUGHTERS DEATH

34 year old Kevin Hartshorn will spend two years in prison and five years probation after pleading guilty under the Alford Doctrine to criminally negligent homicide in the lethal overdose death of his 8 month old daughter in February 2016. Judge Fischer admonished the Brooklyn man for his apparent lack of regret when Hartshorn didnt mention the child in a statement he made in court. Hartshorn did say the time in prison has been good for him in getting him off drugs and alcohol. Hartshorns ex-girlfriend is to be sentenced March 24th for her role in the babys death.

PEARL HARBOR MURAL CANCELED OVER CONCERNS ABOUT HEADLINE

(Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com)

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island group’s plan to put up a mural depicting a historic newspaper front page announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor has been canceled because of concerns that the headline used an offensive word. The Westerly Sun reports that Bricks and Murals voted to cancel plans for the mural. It was going to depict the newspaper’s front page from Dec. 7, 1941, which used an offensive term for describing the Japanese. The Sun was the only U.S. newspaper at the time with a regular Sunday afternoon edition, and was the first to announce the attack. Other U.S. newspapers printed special editions. Town Councilor Jean Gagnier, co-chair of the group, worried the mural would bring unwanted attention, such as a white supremacist group taking photos in front of it.