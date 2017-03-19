SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NYSTROM WANTS NPU’S BILDA TO STEP DOWN

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports City Council President Pro Tempore Peter Nystrom is calling for Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda and two NPU Board of Utilities Commissioners to step down, saying Norwich must move past the controversy surrounding their attendance on a May 2016 trip to the Kentucky Derby. Nystrom, a Republican who announced March 4 that he is running for mayor, also said he supports Republican Stewart Peil to replace Democrat Larry Goldman on the NPU board. Goldman, whose term ended this month, has been a vocal critic of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative’s annual trips to the Derby between 2013 and last year, which the Bulletin first reported in October. The Republican-controlled council plans to make an appointment to the NPU board at its Monday meeting. Nystrom said Bilda bears most of the responsibility for the fallout from the lavish trips, which resulted in findings of ethics violations for five city officials, including Mayor Deb Hinchey, and an FBI inquiry. He also said NPU Commission Chairwoman Diana Boisclair and Vice Chairman Robert Groner should step down.

A man is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, after suffering a stab wound while he was trying to stop a fight outside a bar on Friday evening. The stabbing took place at Dockside Bar on 36 Bank Street in New London when a fight between two groups of people became physical in a nearby alleyway. The victim, police said, intervened to stop the fight and was wounded in the process. The victim was stabbed in the back and retreated to the bar after members of the group fled the scene. Police said all of those involved knew each other, but police are searching for those responsible for the stabbing. Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481.

CONNECTICUT TOURISM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new state report finds Connecticut’s tourism industry is employing more and more people. Tourism employment grew 1.6 percent in 2015, reaching a total of 82,688 jobs in 2015. That marked the fifth straight year of employment growth in the sector according to the report released by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Connecticut Office of Tourism. The report finds a total of 121,527 jobs both directly and indirectly rely on travelers to the state. Those jobs, with income of $5.2 billion, include people working in everything from lodging to retail. Malloy says the report shows Connecticut’s “strategic investment in tourism is fueling economic growth.” The same report shows total direct and indirect business sales supported by tourism reached $14.7 billion in 2015. That’s a 4.6 percent increase since 2013.

RI – ANIMAL ABUSE REGISTRY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — People convicted of abusing animals would be barred from owning a new pet in Rhode Island under legislation filed in the General Assembly. The proposed law would create a statewide registry of animal abusers, and bar animal shelters and pet sellers from allowing the sale or adoption of an animal to someone listed on the registry. Democratic Rep. Arthur Corvese (kor-VAY’-see) of North Providence, the bill’s sponsor, says people who have abused animals should not be allowed to own other animals. He calls it a “common-sense measure.” Under the proposal, anyone convicted or pleading no contest to animal abuse would have to register. Abusers who fail to register, or who are caught owning another pet, would be subject to up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

GANG LEADER ADMITS PART IN FOUR MURERS

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 32-year-old gang leader has admitted he took part in four murders as the head of what federal prosecutors say was a ruthless drug trafficking ring in New Haven. U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly says Jeffrey Benton also pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, drug trafficking and money laundering charges Friday. Benton was the leader of the Red Side Guerrilla Brims that trafficked crack cocaine and firearms from Connecticut to Maine.

15-YEAR-OLD KILLED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been killed following a shooting in Hartford. The Hartford Courant reports the victim was identified Saturday as Keon Huff Jr. Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in a residential building in the city’s North End. They found Huff’s body in a hallway with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

COVENTRY MAN FACES FELONY CHARGES

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing felony charges of shooting a firearm while drunk. Police say 25-year-old Shawn Lavoie was arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday and given a ride home. But police say they were called back to Lavoie’s home minutes later for reports of gunfire. They found Lavoie wearing body armor and several spent rifle casings on the ground. They also later discovered he’d posted several threatening and racist remarks on Facebook directed at the arresting officer.

BRIDGING FAITH DIVIDES

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jewish and Muslim faith leaders in Meriden are teaming up for events to promote religious and cultural tolerance. Organizers of the two events say they want to help bridge divides and join in solidarity against rising intolerance.