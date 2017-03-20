MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

DISTURBANCE LEADS TO ARREST

New London Police arrested a New Jersey man on illegal gun and drug charges yesterday morning while investigating a domestic disturbance. Edwin Caraballo was charged with numerous counts including criminal possession of a firearm, a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, and multiple drug charges, including both possession and intent to sell. He is being held on $275,000 bond.

MARCHING FOR SCIENCE

East Lyme is one of several towns in Connecticut that has organized a “March for Science” that will coincide with a march in Washington, DC on Earth Day. The event nationally and locally will be held on April 22nd. It is intended to counter what organizers see as the “anti science agenda” by the current presidential administration. East Lyme has included children’s activities as well as the march along the Niantic Bay Boardwalk.

HERE COMES THE GYPSIES

A gypsy moth infestation could affect Eastern Connecticut once again this summer. How significant the problem depends on the amount of rain in the area in the month of May. State Entomologist Kirby Stafford says that the outbreak could be bad, but not of epidemic proportions like the summer of 1981. That year, 1.5 million acres were defoliated across the state.

TOWER GOING UP

An emergency radio tower is being proposed in East Lyme, with a public hearing scheduled for April 5th. The proposal calls for a two-way radio company to lease town owned property in the northern part of town and build the communications tower. The top 20 feet of the approximately 190 foot tower would be used by the town primarily for emergency communications, according to First Selectman Mark Nickerson.

NARCAN COMING

Montville police will begin supplying officers with a drug that reverses opioid overdoses. Resident State Trooper Sargeant Mark Juhola spent the last 12 months drafting a policy that outlines the use of naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan. The town council last week approved the policy, which should reduce the number of fatalities from overdoses. All of the officers being trained have been certified as emergency medical responders.