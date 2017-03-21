MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









ANOTHER ETHICS HEARING

Another probable cause hearing is expected soon regarding ethics complaints filed against three Norwich Public Utilities officials. The city’s ethics commission Monday night decides to hold a hearing for N-P-U General Manager John Bilda, Division Manager Steve Sinko, and city utilities commission vice-chairman Robert Groner, because of their attendance in an October 2015 trip to the posh Greenbriar Resort in West Virginia. Bilda, Sinko, and Groner, along with city mayor Deb Hinchey, and utilities commission chairman Dee Boisclair were all found in violation of city’s ethics laws in February by attending a trip last Spring to the Kentucky Derby. Both trips were fully paid-for by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative.

GOLDMAN GOES

A veteran member of the Norwich Board of Public Utilities Commissioners fails to garner the support of the City Council to stay on the panel. Democrat Larry Goldman is rebuffed in his effort to be re-appointed as aldermen instead choose a newcomer, Electric Boat mechanical engineer Stewart Peil, to take his slot. Goldman says he’s surprised he wasn’t re-appointed, considering he’s been an outspoken critic of the lavish trips taken by other city utility officials to the Kentucky Derby. But some aldermen believe Goldman should’ve done more to speak out about the situation. Republicans on the G-O-P-led council disputed Goldman’s claims that he was being denied re-appointment because he’s a Democrat.

MURDER-FOR-HIRE APPEAL DENIED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A court has rejected the appeal of a Ledyard woman convicted in a murder-for-hire case that landed her in prison for life and was depicted in books and TV shows. Three judges on the state Appellate Court ruled Monday against Beth Carpenter. She argued her trial lawyer made several mistakes. Carpenter was convicted of murder and conspiracy in 2002 for plotting with her lover and boss, Haiman Clein, to kill her brother-in-law, Anson “Buzz” Clinton, over Clinton’s alleged abuse of his daughter. Clinton was fatally shot in 1994 in East Lyme. Carpenter fled to Ireland after the killing and was extradited only after U.S. officials agreed not to seek the death penalty. Clein is serving 35 years in prison, and hit man Mark Despres is serving 45 years.

SUPREME COURT SAYS NO TO FORMER GOV

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has declined to disturb the conviction of former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland on public corruption charges. The justices on Monday rejected Rowland’s appeal of his 2014 conviction for conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns for two Republican congressional candidates. Rowland argued that contracts he prepared that sought to disguise the nature of his work were not falsified records. A federal appeals court rejected that argument, ruling last year that Rowland was properly convicted of creating documents that falsified his relationships with congressional candidates Lisa Wilson-Foley and Mark Greenberg. Rowland served as governor from 1995 to 2004, when he resigned and was sentenced to prison in a different corruption scandal. He is currently serving a 2 1/2 -year sentence for the latest conviction.

NO NEW RI REST STOP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island is dropping a $12 million project to build an Interstate 95 welcome center near the Connecticut border. The state Department of Transportation said Monday it’s asking the federal government to rescind a $9 million grant for the proposed Rhode Island Travel Plaza and Transit Center. Hopkinton residents opposed the rest stop. It would have provided tourist information, restrooms, gas and food, and serve as a park and ride facility and bus hub. Transportation Director Peter Alviti says his agency heeded concerns about preserving the town’s rural character, as well as environmental concerns over aquifers. Archaeological surveys also showed places of significance to Narragansett Indians, including three cemeteries. Most of the state’s $3 million for the project will be used to improve an existing I-95 rest stop in Richmond.