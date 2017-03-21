TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









SCHOOL BOARD ADOPTS PROPOSED BUDGET

No new programs or staff, no layoffs, but lots more state aid for special education mark the 77-million dollar Norwich school budget proposal for the new fiscal year adopted unanimously Tuesday night by the city’s board of education. The plan calls for a 3-percent increase in spending over the current budget, and increases special ed funding for the city by more than 10-million dollars, thanks to Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget proposal. That funding, though, is far from guaranteed, as the state legislature starts hashing out its budget. Most of the city school budget increase goes to salaries, health insurance costs, and school tuition. The plan is now reviewed by the city manager, who releases his municipal budget proposal April 3rd.

KAYAKER BODY APPARENTLY FOUND

Groton Sub base officials say it appears a body found off the base in the Thames River is that of a missing Montville kayaker. Sailors discovered the body around noon Tuesday. 31-year old Lyle Dagenais was reported missing February 20th after going flounder fishing in the Thames. His kayak was found near the Yale Boathouse in Gales Ferry. Sub Base personnel are being assisted by state and local police and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in the recovery of the body and investigation.

FUEL CELL GETS OKAY

A planned fuel cell system to be built near the Spa at Norwich Inn has been approved by the Connecticut Siting Council. The facility would be built to the rear of the spa property, and would be powered by natural gas. It would produce 460 kilowatts of electricity for the spa, enough to completely cover its needs under normal circumstances. The fuel cell would be owned and operated by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, and be built by a South Windsor company. It’s expected to be operational by October.

UCONN FRAT CLOSES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A national women’s fraternity has closed its University of Connecticut chapter following the death of one its members who was run over by a campus fire department vehicle in October. The Connecticut Post reports that the Ohio-based Delta Gamma Fraternity announced Monday that it closed the Epsilon Pi chapter at UConn for repeated violations over several years, but also mentioned the death in its decision. “The tragic death of a new member … caused council to reflect on the member experience at Epsilon Pi,” the fraternity said. Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

COURT RULES FOR LEDYARD

A win for Ledyard in a long-running legal battle with the Mashantucket-Pequot tribe and a slot machine company. A state Appellate Court says the town can seek reimbursement of attorney’s fees in connection with a federal lawsuit filed by the tribe. The Mashantuckets had claimed Ledyard couldn’t levy property taxes on slots that the tribe leased for the Foxwoods Resort Casino. The Second U-S Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the town, which then sought reimbursement of legal fees. An attorney representing the town says Ledyard could eventually receive more than 1-point-5 million dollars, maybe as much as 3-million.