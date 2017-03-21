TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE









USE IT OR LOSE IT

The Town of Stonington was one of several on the shoreline that received notice from the state Department of Housing regarding Superstorm Sandy recovery funding. According to a department press release, Stonington is behind schedule in utilizing the $150,000 awarded to develop a coastal resiliency plan. First Selectman Rob Simmons says there is no need for alarm, as the town has been working with a firm since last fall. The deadline for using the money is March 1st, 2018.

DELIBERATIONS BEGIN

Yesterday afternoon, a jury began deliberations in the embezzlement trial of a bookkeeper accused of stealing from her former Lebanon employer. Lauri Villa has been on trial in New London Superior Court, defending against charges of first degree larceny. She allegedly stole almost $150,000 between 2008 and 2012 from James Grover, a farmer and truck company owner. Villa’s lawyer maintains the checks were gifts.

JEWEL THIEF AT LARGE

Putnam police are hoping the public can provide information about an individual involved in a commercial burglary in the early hours of Monday. The suspect appears to be a white male with glasses and a beard. Items were stolen and there was property damage at Abigail’s Jewel Box on Main Street. Call Putnam Police with any info.

OUT IN MINUTES

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out a fire yesterday afternoon at the Peppertree Apartments in Groton. The apartment where the blaze originated sustained significant fire damage. Other units in the complex were damaged by water and smoke. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

DATES SET ON HOSPITAL PROP DEAL

We’ll know in a month whether the town of Preston will move forward with a proposal by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority to develop the former state hospital property on Route 12. The Mohegans have proposed building several attractions on the 393-acre hospital site, including an outdoor theme park, an indoor water park, a sports complex, and a spa. A public hearing on the plan has been scheduled for April 6th at the Preston Veterans Memorial School, to be followed by a town meeting. A referendum is being held on April 18th.

