WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

INFO MEETING ON STATE HOSPITAL PROJECT

The first of two scheduled public informational meetings regarding the planned purchase and sale of the former state hospital grounds from Preston to the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority takes place Wednesday night. About 30 people hear details of the proposal, which would have the Mohegans develop the almost 390 acre site into various attractions, including an outdoor theme park, an indoor water park, hotels, senior housing, and a marina. Town-hired attorney Scott Murphy stresses the Mohegans cannot take the land into trust, under the agreement with the town. Property taxes paid to Preston would be phased-in, as development projects proceed, with the town getting 11-million dollars if nothing is done on the site. A second informational meeting on the project is scheduled for next Wednesday night, followed by a public hearing on April 6th, and a townwide referendum on the 18th.

TESTING PLANNED ON UNIT 2

Concerns are being raised about the integrity of a critical part of the Unit 2 reactor at the Millstone Power Station in Waterford. Millstone’s parent company has agreed to do additional testing in April to determine if a pressurizer in the reactor’s coolant system is defective. Officials with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission say the pressurizer was made by a French company with a history of manufacturing faulty components known to generate excess carbon, which can cause cracks and fractures. Many of those deficient parts have resulted in the closure of several nuclear plants in France. NRC officials say the pressurizer at Millstone’s Unit 2 reactor has always passed inspection and has never been a source of concern.

DEADLOCKED JURY IN EMBEZZLEMENT-HARASSMENT CASE

A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Willimantic woman accused of embezzling more than 20-thousand dollars from a Lebanon farmer. A six-member New London Superior Court jury failed to reach a verdict regarding Lauri Villa. She was a bookkeeper for James Grover, before leaving in December, 2012. She claims she was sexually harassed by Grover. He claims Villa owes him about 200-thousand dollars. Villa had rejected a plea deal which would’ve put her behind bars for one year. Lawyers for both parties will now resume plea negotiations with the judge.

ALLEGED MOTORCYCLE-STEALER CHARGED

A Taftville man is the third and final suspect to be charged with stealing three motorcycles last May from a Plainfield business. 21-year old Jordan Lanphear is accused of breaking-into the Motorsports Nation store on Excalibur Boulevard. Two of the three stolen dirt bikes have been recovered. Lanphear, along with 25-year old Jonathan Zadora of Manchester, and 24-year old Mariah Ellison of Norwich, are also charged with taking two motorcycles from a Weston Road home in Plainfield a few weeks prior to the Motorsports robbery. Lanphear is being held on 15-thousand dollars bond.

BODY ID

A body found nearly a year ago in Norwich has been identified. The man was discovered last April in the woods off Norwich Avenue and Hunters Road. DNA identifies him as 50-year-old Kenneth Suter of Norwich. Local police don’t believe foul play was involved.

ALLEGED COUNTERFEITER OUTSIDE CRYSTAL MALL

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) – A New York City man is facing charges after police say they found him with 10 bogus $100 bills outside a Connecticut mall. The Day in New London reports that police responded to the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Tuesday for reports of someone using counterfeit money. Police say officers found 18-year-old Tyresse Giddeon in the parking lot and arrested him following a brief foot chase. Authorities say Giddeon had $1,100 in cash along with the phony money. He was charged with larceny, forgery and criminal impersonation, as well as interfering with an officer and marijuana possession. He was held on $100,000 bond pending his court appearance and it was unclear if he had a lawyer. A second suspect remains at-large.