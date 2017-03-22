WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE









WEIGHING OPTIONS

Groton town councilors are concerned with the possible 15.4% tax increase in the budget that has been projected due to the loss of state aid. Town Manager Mark Oefinger presented a plan last week that assumes the loss of $5 million in state revenue in the coming fiscal year. Some of the alternatives floated by the council to combat the increase include combining town and city services and asking the Groton school superintendent to make cuts. A special meeting will be held tomorrow for further discussion.

MILLSTONE BILL PASSES

On Tuesday, members of the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee voted to advance a bill that gives Millstone Power Station the ability to sell it’s electricity directly to distribution companies through a state run bid process. The bill was crafted partly as a means of bringing stabilization to the Waterford nuclear power plant. It could also establish a path for the state toward deriving 40% of it’s power from renewable energy sources.

ALL MESSED UP

Norwich City Council members, at least two, have denied discussing a controversial trip to the Kentucky Derby with Norwich Public Utilities GM John Bilda almost 10 months ago. Bilda claimed the conversations took place in response to the latest ethics complaint about the CMEEC-funded trip. One of those members, President Pro Tempore Peter Nystrom strongly denied that that discussion with Bilda happened at that time, saying “his timeline is all messed up.” Councilman Tucker Braddock also denies knowing of Bilda’s Derby attendance prior to word of the outing being first reported by “The Bulletin.”

FAIR IN JEOPARDY

The Ledyard Fair celebrated its 71st season last year and the event is scheduled for September, but whether or not it returns after this year is in question. Organizers say that if donations don’t come in or the fair does not make money, it could all come to an end. The board of directors has set up a Go-fund-me-page with a goal of $10,000 to go toward this year’s festivities happening Sept.8-10th. If enough money does not come in by July, they may scale back the entertainment.