THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









NEW CONVENTION CENTER

More major convention shows are expected to come Mohegan Sun’s way, with the unveiling Thursday of a new Exposition Center, to be built near the resort facility’s Winter Entrance. The exposition center will feature 131-thousand square feet of exhibition space, including an 18-thousand square foot ballroom, entertainment space, and 18 meeting rooms. Mohegan Sun officials say last year’s overwhelmingly successful Barrett-Jackson car auction held there convinced them to move ahead on the exposition center project. It’s expected to open next summer, in time for the 2018 car auction.

WYMAN TRASHES TRUMPCARE

The Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act continues to draw criticism from Connecticut Democrats. Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman says the GOP health care proposal is nothing more than a tax cut bill. She says a total of 724-thousand Connecticut residents have obtained health insurance since the passage of Obamacare.

MARIJUANA DEBATE CONTINUES

Connecticut lawmakers are continuing to weigh the pros and cons of a bill that would legalize and regulate recreational marijuana. Supporters say legalizing pot will take the revenue from sales away from criminals and raise huge amounts of money for the state. Opponents say legal pot will lead to more drug addiction.

EMBEZZLEMENT TRIAL

The trial of a Connecticut woman charged with embezzling about $200,000 from her employer has ended with a hung jury. The judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of Lauri Villa, of Willimantic, after the jury said it was deadlocked. The 54-year-old Villa, a bookkeeper for Lebanon farmer and trucking company owner James Grover, is charged with embezzling the money over a 10-year period. Grover testified that Villa stole the money by giving him blank checks to sign for what he thought were routine expenses, and then making them out to herself or to cash.