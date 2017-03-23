THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









NO UBER

Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons told SEAT officials yesterday that the town is no longer looking to Uber or local cab companies to replace public transportation. With the state budget favoring transit, Simmons is reasonably confident that the current level of service in Stonington will remain. The town was exploring alternatives in the event that state budget cuts would eliminate the Stonington bus route.

BUDGET DEPLETED

With three months left in the fiscal year, New London’s school maintenance budget has been depleted. Public Works officials can only hope that nothing major breaks down. This reported by director Brian Seer at a recent School Building and Maintenance Committee meeting. The committee is also struggling with the anticipated maintenance costs for two future schools that will be built in New London.

BUDGET INTACT

For nearly two hours last night, the Waterford Board of Finance questioned various school officials on the specifics of their proposed $47.3 million budget. When all was asked and answered, the tentative school budget remained intact. The board calling it “reasonable.” They will take a final vote on the townwide budget on Monday before sending the proposal on to the final legislative body.