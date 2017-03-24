FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









TUITION HIKES PLANNED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is recommending tuition hikes. The proposal from Mark Ojakian calls for increases of 4 percent each of the next two years at state universities and 2.5 percent at community colleges. That would raise annual in-state tuition to $10,482 next fall at the system’s four state universities, which does not include the flagship University of Connecticut. Tuition would increase to $4,276 at 12 community colleges next fall. The Board of Regents Finance Committee is meeting next week to discuss the proposal and a vote is scheduled for April 6. Ojakian said Friday that the increase does not close the system’s deficit. He said he wants to keep schools affordable and avoid burdening students more than necessary.

TECH SCHOOL SPENDING UNDER INVESTIGATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The superintendent of the Connecticut Technical High School System reportedly spent $84,000 in taxpayer money for memberships for 1,300 local educators in a national group while she ran for election for a vice president’s seat with the organization. The Hartford Courant reported Friday that Superintendent Nivea Torres bought the memberships for the nonprofit Association for Career and Technical Education in September. The newspaper reported nearly 240 of the 1,300 educators for whom she bought memberships were eligible to vote in the election, which she lost. Torres has been placed on paid leave while state education officials investigate more than $4.5 million in spending by the Technical High School System. Torres’ lawyer says she did nothing wrong and the memberships were part of an improvement plan for the school system.

SENTENCING DELAYED

Sentencing for a former Brooklyn woman has now been put off until May 5th, as Danielson Superior Court judge Jack Fischer reviews the case. 29-year old Justine Barber was scheduled to receive 2 years in prison, and five years probation, after confessing to giving a fatal overdose of sleep medicine to her 8-month old daughter in 2015. The judge was apparently moved Friday when Barber delivered an emotional plea to the judge. Barber’s ex-boyfriend, Kevin Hartshorn was sentenced to two years in prison one week ago for the child’s death, and was admonished by the same judge for what he described as the defendant’s despicable and uncaring behavior regarding the infant’s overdose.

EX-PRIEST SENTENCED IN GUNS-EXPLOSIVES CASE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former Connecticut Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to nine months in prison for helping a teenager buy thousands of rounds of handgun ammunition and giving him 2 pounds of explosives powder. Paul Gotta was sentenced Friday in federal court in Hartford. The former priest at two parishes in East Windsor pleaded guilty last year to explosives and firearms charges. Prosecutors say Gotta helped the 17-year-old boy purchase the ammunition in 2012, bought explosives powder for him and helped him build a pipe bomb. In 2013, Gotta was suspended from the priesthood after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Prosecutors later dropped the charge as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to breach of peace and received no jail time.