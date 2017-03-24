FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

SOLID TRIBUTE TO HUSBAND

A massive Mississippi live oak tree, struck by lightning is on its way to Mystic Seaport to be used in the restoration of the Mayflower II. The property owner wanted to donate the damaged tree to honor her late husband, who died in Hurricane Katrina. Diane Brugger contacted the Seaport after hearing about the 30 month restoration of the replica of the Pilgrim’s ship from a Connecticut friend.

NORWICH GETS GRANT

A group made up of Norwich government, human services and business representatives received a $15,000 grant on Thursday to improve low income families financial stability. Norwich was one of 10 Connecticut cities to be awarded the Working Cities Challenge Grant from the Boston Federal Reserve. The Norwich team will work on a plan to invest in economic development and job training to meet local needs.

WOMAN DUE IN COURT

A woman being held in Massachusetts on charges stemming from carjackings in Putnam and Thompson last November was extradited to CT yesterday to face charges. Celina Cousineau of Rhode Island was also charged in an October robbery at a Putnam restaurant. She is scheduled to be arraigned today in Danielson Superior Court.

MURPHY BUDGET PRESENTED

North Stonington First Selectman Shawn Murphy gave a detailed presentation of his $4.99 million proposed budget to the Board of Finance on Wednesday. That adds up to a 3% increase. Rising health costs, wage hikes and salary for the two Resident State Troopers prompted the proposed hike in the general government operating budget.

TRAINING PAYS OFF

Stonington Police used a technique known as de-escalation to end a standoff with a man who claimed to be armed . On Wednesday night, they were called to a Pawcatuck home where Lucas Page of Waterford was refusing to leave his girlfriend’s residence and threatening occupants with a knife. Page was outside the home when police arrived and refused to comply with their instructions, telling them to shoot him. An officer with crisis intervention training stepped in to diffuse the situation. Page was taken into custody and charged without injury.

TAX INCREASE?

A projected 6-point-4 million dollar increase in fixed costs is causing concern for New London officials as the budget process begins. That number includes an expected 2-point-2 million dollars in teacher pension contributions as required in Governor Malloy’s budget plan. City councilor Don Venditto says the Governor is clearly trying to balance the state’s budget on the backs of local municipalities and says he wants no part of any new taxes. Mayor Mike Passero says the city is being forced to pay for the state’s mistakes. He is scheduled to deliver his budget proposal to the city council on Thursday, March 30th.