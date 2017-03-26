SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CHAIN SAW DEATH

State police, fire, and EMS crews are on scene where one person was killed after being trapped by a fallen tree. Crews responded to a home on Goodwin Rd in Canterbury at 3:59 p.m., according to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Director, Travis Irons. State police identified the man as 32-year-old Canterbury resident, Matthew Veloce. State Police Sergeant Eric Haglund said the Veloce was doing tree work alone at his home the time of the incident when the tree he was cutting with a chain saw fell on him, trapping him underneath. Veloce was located by his wife who called police. Veloce was freed from underneath the tree at 4:13 p.m. and was pronounced dead on scene by 4:24 p.m. on Saturday.

2-YEAR-OLD STRUCK BY VEHICLE

KILLINGLY – The Bulletin reports a 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in South Killingly. South Killingly Fire Chief Seth DeAngelis confirmed the child was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a private resident on Ledge Road. QV Dispatch received the call at 2:28 p.m. on Saturday. South Killingly Fire Department and KB Ambulance and Paramedics responded to the scene. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence by ambulance because Life Star couldn’t fly because of the weather, DeAngelis said. There was no information on the condition of the child.

WATERFORD ROBBERY

Waterford Police say a white female in her 50’s and a white male in his 30’s stole approximately $800 in merchandise from Ulta Saturday at 8:11 pm. They threatened to stab the manager with a hypodermic needle if she tried to stop them from leaving. The two then left in a black Hyundai Elantra no plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford police..

POSSIBLE PIPE BOMBS

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Newtown Police say a substance found in two devices has been sent to a forensic laboratory to determine if it’s part of a pipe bomb. The objects were discovered Friday evening after an officer was sent to a South Main Street trailer park for a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle. The officer was then shown the two suspicious items. Newtown Police said in a Facebook posting on Saturday that the immediate area was subsequently cleared. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad arrived and rendered the devices safe. Police say a brief on-site examination revealed the two devices were filled with “an energetic substance,” which now awaits further analysis.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It’s now up to the House of Representatives to act on legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote. House members of the General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee on Friday narrowly passed the bill on a partisan 8-7 vote. A Senate version of the legislation died on a tie vote. Democratic Sen. Mae Flexer of Killingly, the committee’s Senate Democratic co-chairwoman, says she’s proud of the House Democrats for “sticking together and doing the right thing for America.” Opponents of the bill, however, question how Connecticut would even benefit from the legislation. Eleven states have so far joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact since 2006.

ROAD RAGE SHOOTING

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Manchester Police say a man was shot multiple times during a confrontation that appears to have been prompted by a case of road rage. The overnight shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. early Saturday in the area of Clinton Street. Police say a 39-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

TRUMP RALLIES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police had to form a line between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump at the Rhode Island State House to prevent violence from breaking out at a spirited political rally. The Providence Journal reports there were about 1,000 demonstrators on hand for Saturday’s event. The dueling factions had marched from Providence City Hall to the State House together, with the Trump supporters in the lead. The newspaper reports there was no trouble until the entire group reached the State House. Pushing and shoving then ensued. Providence Police and Rhode Island state troopers then formed a standing barrier to separate the two noisy groups. The rally ended at around 12:45 p.m. after police ordered the demonstrators to leave the State House area.

SENATE-SUPREME COURT-RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Both U.S. senators from Rhode Island say they’ll vote against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed announced their positions Friday, joining other Democrats opposing Gorsuch. Whitehouse is on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He questioned Gorsuch about “dark money” in elections funneled to groups not required to disclose donors. Whitehouse told The Providence Journal that he pressed President Donald Trump’s nominee on major issues during confirmation hearings this week and came away dissatisfied. He says he’s also concerned about reinstating a Republican-appointee majority on the court. Reed says Gorsuch seems to favor the expansion of corporate power over individual rights and has a propensity for ruling against workers in labor and employment disputes. Reed called Gorsuch a poor choice for the Supreme Court.

SCALLOP GRANTS

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government says the sale of scallops will help pay for 17 projects related to fisheries and marine science. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the money is coming from the scallop “research set-aside program.” The agency says the projects are awarded pounds of scallops that have been “set aside” for this purpose. Applicants partner up with fishermen to harvest the set-aside award to generate money for their research. NOAA says this year’s awards are expected to generate more than $15 million. One of the projects will allow Coonamessett Farm Foundation of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, to research the impact of the Atlantic sea scallop fishery on loggerhead sea turtles. Another will allow UMass Dartmouth’s School for Marine Science & Technology to measure swimming capacity of flounder species.