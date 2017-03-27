MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

NL SCHOOLS IN LOCKDOWN

Five New London schools were in lockdown for a little while Monday morning while police were looking for a wanted felon. The Smith-Bent Child Care Center, Jennings School, Interdistrict School for Arts and Communication, Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, and the Multicultural Magnet School were in lockdown for 35 minutes beginning at 9:10 AM, as police were looking for 28-year old Hector Pagan, who is still at large. Police say the schools were never in danger. Pagan is wanted on multiple felony charges, and may have a weapon on him. Contact city police if you have any information.

NORWICH MAN PLEADS IN MOLESTATION CASE

A Norwich man denies he repeatedly molested a Griswold child. 46-year old Robert Pendergast pleads not guilty Monday in New London Superior Court to charges of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. Police say Pendergast molested the child some 100 times, starting 6 years ago, when the alleged victim was 10. Pendergast is being held on 150-thousand dollars bail, and has to obey a protective order that bars him from having any contact with the teen.

ELECTION SPENDING BILL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives say they’re optimistic a bill that attempts to reduce the amount of outside money spent on state elections will clear a key legislative hurdle. The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee was expected to vote Monday on legislation that would place an aggregate limit of $70,000 per calendar year on groups that make so-called independent expenditures. By early evening, lawmakers had not yet voted. The committee faces a Wednesday deadline. The bill would also bar any “foreign-influenced” entity from making such expenditures or contributing to a group that makes them. While Connecticut has a strict public campaign financing system in place, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling has allowed outside groups to spend unlimited sums on campaign advertising independent of the candidate.

CRIME REDUCTION CONFERENCE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is organizing a national conference in Hartford that will focus on ways to reduce crime and end mass incarceration. The Democrat announced Monday that Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, will speak at the June 14-15 event. Other guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Malloy has made criminal justice reform a major focus of his administration, passing legislation in 2015 that provides nonviolent criminals with more opportunities to reintegrate into the community. This year, he has reintroduced legislation that would create a new category of non-violent offenders called “young adults,” who would be treated using rules common in the juvenile justice system. Conference speakers will address topics such as juvenile and young adult offenders and alternative systems of incarceration.