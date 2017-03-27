MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

VETS GRANT SOUGHT

Members of the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments approves the application for a $140,000 federal grant which would allow the council to run shuttle buses to veteran’s hospitals in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Many local vets use the facilities in Worcester and Providence. The proposed service would be free.

DON’T CLOSE OUR STREET

The Town of Groton is considering closing a small street off Fort Hill Road for safety reasons. More than 500 residents in that area have signed a petition that opposes closing Vergennes Court, saying it won’t solve the safety issue because the problem is Route 1. Even if the street is inaccessible to vehicles, residents say pedestrians will still use the crosswalk on the busy route. That is where neighbors feel the true danger lies.

IMPROVEMENTS COMING TO 95

Plans are expected to be released next month on the re-designing of the Interstate 95 exit 74 interchange with Route 161 in East Lyme. The State Department of Transportation projects that construction will begin in four years. The goal of the DOT is to ease congestion and improve safety. There have been an “above average” number of crashes in this area. A public information meeting is scheduled for April 18th at Camp Niantic.