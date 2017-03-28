TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

REFERENDUM TODAY

A referendum in East Lyme today will determine if residents are willing to spend up to $37.5 million to renovate the town’s three elementary schools. Supporters say the schools have not been updated in decades. Among other needs, the buildings have to be brought in line with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The voting takes place at the East Lyme Community Center until 8 p.m.

TRIBE INTO PELLETS

The Mohegan Holding Co., which handles the Mohegan tribe’s non-gaming business, has announced a partnership with celebrity BBQ chef Myron Mixon to produce a branded line of wood pellets to be used for grills and barbeque pits. A line of Myron Mixon Smokers is already made to order locally in Waterford. The pellets will be manufactured by the holding’s Northeast Wood Products and should be available sometime after May.

BILL CHANGED

Changes have been made in the proposed state bill that would affect the governing structure at Norwich Free Academy. A lobbying effort by alumni and other supporters met with partial success. The General Assembly’s Education Committee agreed to revisions that remove the stipulation that towns sending students to NFA would need to be represented on the school’s board of trustees.

DRIVER CHARGED

A Colchester woman turned herself into Waterford police last night after learning they had obtained a warrant for her arrest. Brianne Colonna was charged in connection with a fatal car crash that took the life of a Waterford woman in December. Charges include second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and driving under the influence. Colonna was released on $150,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in New London Superior Court on April 5th.

ARREST IN WILSON’S DEATH

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) – An East Haven man has been charged in connection with a crash on Interstate 95 in Milford last year that resulted in the death of a former Norwich city alderman. Police say 23-year-old Shivam Patel turned himself in after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest. Patel faces charges including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and drunken driving. He is free on $50,000 bond pending arraignment. Police say Patel was traveling the wrong way on the highway last April 16 when he collided with a car driven by 24-year-old Terell Wilson. Wilson died at the hospital several weeks later. Wilson was engaged to be married at the time of his death, was former NAACP youth leader and served as an alderman for three years.

BOAT CAPTAIN GUILTY

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) – The New Jersey captain of a 60-foot yacht that was involved in a fatal boat crash off the coast of Rhode Island has been found guilty of violating three Coast Guard navigation rules. Seventy-six-year-old Cooper Bacon, of Cape May Court House, was found guilty Monday of charges brought against him by the state Department of Environmental Management. Each violation carries a maximum $100 fine. The Coast Guard said Bacon’s yacht crashed into a 23-foot boat operated by 81-year-old Walter Krupinski, of Stonington in 2015. Krupinski was killed. A Coast Guard official testified that Bacon’s yacht was moving at 25 to 31 knots and had auto-navigation engaged just prior to the crash. Krupinski’s widow says she’s pleased with the outcome of the trial.