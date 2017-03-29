WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









SPEEDBOWL OWNER ACCUSED OF PATRONIZING TRAFFICKED PERSON

The owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl has been charged with patronizing a trafficked-person. Danbury police say 63-year old Bruce Bemer of Glastonbury was arrested Tuesday night at his petroleum business, and arraigned Wednesday morning in Danbury Superior Court. He’s being held on a 500-thousand dollar cash bond, and is due back in court April 26th. An FBI special agent assisted Danbury police in serving the arrest warrant. Speedbowl officials say Bemer’s arrest will not impact the racing facility’s planned May 6th season opener.

UNDOCUMENTED TOOLKITS

Undocumented immigrants in Connecticut are being urged to obtain new informational “toolkits” being distributed by state officials. Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz says the packet includes a form undocumenteds can fill-out, naming who should watch their children, many of whom are U-S citizens, should the parents be detained or deported. The toolkits have been printed in English and Spanish, and are available on-line, or can be obtained in libraries, schools, and similar facilities. Katz estimates as many as 22-thousand children in the state could be affected by deportation of their parents.

GRANDMA IN COURT

A fifth family member has been in court to answer charges regarding the severe mistreatment of three young children. 58-year old Martha Kelley is the grandmother of the kids raised by 24-year old James Emory and Donna Rodeheffer. All three adults, along with Emory’s two brothers, have been accused of neglecting the children in their former Danielson residence. The three Emory brothers are also charged with possessing and viewing child pornography. The children were taken away from their parents last July, after authorities found them living in squalid conditions, not being able to speak, having no teeth, and malnourished. Kelley remains held on bond, and is due back in court April 28th.

NEW OWNER FOR CHRONICLE

A new owner for the Willimantic Chronicle. The daily newspaper is being sold to Central Connecticut Communications, the same company that owns the New Britain Herald, and the Bristol, CT Press. The preliminary agreement becomes final May 1st. No sale price has been publicly released. The Chronicle had been owned by the same family for 140 years. The paper’s new owner also publishes the Block Island Times.

FATAL ASHFORD CRASH

A fatal accident in Ashford takes the life of a Pomfret Center woman. State police say 24-year old Ashley Ryba was killed when her car hit a guardrail around 9:30 Wednesday morning on Route 44 westbound, also known as Ashford Center Road, and then hit a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane. Ryba was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 53-year old Joel Slavens of Tolland, was not injured. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.

ANTI-FRACKING IN GRISWOLD

An ordinance that prohibits fracking waste to be treated, disposed-of, or stored in Griswold is moving along. The proposal has been referred to the town’s Ordinance Committee, with first selectman Kevin Skulczyck saying a town meeting will be called, once the committee reviews it. The Board of Selectmen Tuesday night heard presentations from an environmental group, as well as the town’s Fracking Ad-Hoc Committee. Town officials say, though, they thought the presentation from the environmental group may have been one-sided, and want more information. Connecticut’s anti-fracking waste ordinance expires later this year, unless state lawmakers act. Eleven Connecticut towns, including Windham, have adopted municipal prohibitions against fracking waste.

MINORS MARRIAGE BILL CHANGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill that would prohibit marriage licenses for anyone under 18 is moving through the Connecticut General Assembly, but only after some changes. The Judiciary Committee agreed Wednesday to create exceptions if a minor is at least 16 years old and pregnant, or if an intended spouse is a member of the military. In each case, the minors would need consent from a parent or guardian and a judge of probate, who would determine whether the minor is being forced into the marriage – a concern of advocates. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives. The legal age to marry in Connecticut is currently 18, but state law allows any 16- and 17-year-old to marry with parental consent. Children 15 or younger can marry with probate court approval.