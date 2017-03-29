WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEDYARD LIKELY LOSING MAYOR

Ledyard Mayor Michael Finkelstein has been selected by the East Lyme Police Commission to lead the new independent police department that the town is establishing. Finkelstein, a retired police lieutenant says he is honored to be offered the position of chief. The timing isn’t ideal. He is just a year and a half into his mayoral term, but says he is likely to accept this “unique opportunity.” East Lyme is transforming from the resident state trooper program.

DROUGHT ALMOST OVER

While New London and Windham counties still remain under the “drought advisory” status, wet weather in January and March has raised the reservoir levels almost to capacity in some areas of Southeastern Connecticut. Norwich Public Utilities spokesman Chris Riley noted that as of Friday NPU reservoirs are over 98% full. Because of this, public water companies will be able to lift water use restrictions. Other parts of the state received less precipitation and retain the more severe “drought watch” status.

DEVELOPER GETS TAX DEAL

The Groton Town Council approved a tax stabilization agreement last night with an affordable housing developer that plans to buy Branford Manor. The agreement lists how much Related Affordable would pay in property taxes for the next 20 years. The company plans to invest $18.5 million to improve the complex in Groton City.

ELEMENTARY RENO APPROVED

East Lyme residents voted Tuesday in support of a proposal to update the town’s three elementary schools. A large number of voters backed the $37.5 million plan. Superintendent of schools Jeffrey Newton says he was impressed by the community’s commitment to get the schools back in shape. He is anticipating $5.4 million in state reimbursement for the project.

WIDENING WORK BEGINS

A Connecticut Department of Transportation project to widen Route 85 in Salem will begin in September, but preparations are being made this week. Those preparations will run into the summer and possibly cause weekday delays from Skyline Drive to the Shady Brook picnic area from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS

(Charlestown, RI) — A former Charlestown police officer is the subject of a federal investigation. Evan Speck resigned from the police department Sunday. The resignation came after federal agents searched his Westerly home March 20th while he was out of town. Speck is suing the town and police department for discrimination because he suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

POLICE WARN RESIDENTS

(Westerly, RI) — Westerly Police are warning residents to keep an eye on their pets after a raccoon tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in the Pound Road area over the weekend. Authorities say if anyone notices any animals acting oddly not to approach them and to call animal control.