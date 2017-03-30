THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

DEAD BODY IN PRESTON

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) – State police are trying to determine the identity of a body discovered on the shore of the Quinebaug River in Preston. Troopers in Montville were notified Thursday morning that a deceased white male had been found in the area of 72 Roosevelt Avenue Extension. Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death. They will also help detectives in determining the man’s identity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 860-848-6500. All calls will remain confidential.

SPEEDBOWL OWNER POSSIBLY IN HUMAN-TRAFFICKING RING

Police reports allege the owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl has been paying money to have sex with mentally-challenged young men. 63-year old Bruce Bemer is one of two suspects charged by Danbury police with patronizing a trafficked person. The Glastonbury resident is accused of being part of a human-trafficking ring that may have existed for decades. The arrest warrant affidavit says Bemer had sexual encounters at several locations within the state, with two alleged victims saying they first met Bemer at the Speedbowl. Bemer was arraigned Wednesday in Danbury Superior Court, and is out on 500-thousand dollars cash bond. He’s due back in court April 26th. A second suspect from Westport was also charged.

MEET THE NEW GUY AT CHELSEA GARDENS

Re-building local momentum for a long-proposed 80-acre botanical garden in Norwich’s Mohegan Park is the goal of supporters. Some 50 of them, all invited guests, gathered Thursday night to welcome the project foundation’s new paid part-time director of community engagement. Richard Larkin has an impressive resume as a fund-raiser for many non-profit educational and cultural organizations across the country. The Stonington resident says small fund-raising steps at the local level, such as memberships, speaker programs on gardening topics, and trips to other botanical gardens are planned right now. Project President Hugh Schnip says a 4 to 5 acre portion of the garden site is being targeted for phase one, to highlight the wetlands features on it. Schnip says the initial garden, titled “The Fens” could be completed within 2 years.

WEAPONIZED DRONE POLICE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether the state should become the first in the country to allow police to use drones outfitted with deadly weapons. The proposal was immediately met with concern by civil rights and liberties advocates. The state legislature’s Judiciary Committee approved the bill Wednesday and sent it to the House of Representatives. It would ban the use of weaponized drones but exempt police. The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council would have to approve new rules and train officers before they could use weaponized drones. North Dakota is the only state that allows police to use weaponized drones, but limits the use to “less lethal” weapons such as stun guns. Connecticut NAACP President Scot Esdaile opposes the bill and says he worries police will misuse drones.

RI BISHOP DISAGREES WITH POPE ON PANHANDLING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A month after Pope Francis endorsed giving money to panhandlers, the Roman Catholic bishop in Rhode Island has posted three reasons not to.

Pope Francis last month told an Italian magazine for the homeless that it was “always right” to help. When people give, he said they should do so not by throwing coins, but by looking the person in the eye and touching their hands. Bishop Thomas Tobin, who has previously criticized Francis , posted a Facebook message on Tuesday entitled “Three Reasons Not to Give to Panhandlers.” He contends throwing loose change at panhandlers is demeaning. Also, he says it can be a safety hazard and the practice enables dishonest people to prey upon others’ compassion. Tobin’s spokeswoman did not immediately return an email requesting comment.