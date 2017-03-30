THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SOLAR PANELS CONSIDERED

Stonington officials heard a presentation last night by a solar panel company that could be an option for the available land at the sewer treatment plant in the borough. The land is presently used as an informal dog park. First Selectman Rob Simmons had proposed a plan to formally create a dog park on the property, but lawsuits and permit issues are preventing that from moving forward. He says that he doesn’t want to offer an opinion on the solar project, but he is a fan of renewable energy.

FOUR OD’S IN FIVE DAYS

Four reported overdoses were handled by New London first responders within a five day period from last Friday thru Tuesday. Three of those incidents had emergency personnel administering Narcan. According to data from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, New London had one of the highest rates of fatal overdoses in the state. None of these four resulted in death.

FATAL CRASH

Route 156 in Lyme was closed for a time yesterday afternoon after a fatal one car crash. The driver of the car, who was identified only as an area resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers riding in the vehicle.

BRADDOCK FOR MAYOR

Norwich City Council member Tucker Braddock plans to announce his bid for mayor of the city on Saturday. The Democratic alderman will be the fourth person to declare a candidacy. Incumbent Mayor Deb Hinchey will not seek re-election in the fall.

PARTY FOR SHIPWAY 221

Excitement is building in New London as plans for multi-million dollar condominium complex continue to gain traction. The Shipway 221 project would be built on five-point-four acres of land on Howard Street. Project manager Tony Silvestri says the condos would be very appealing to Electric Boat employees who work up the street and could easily walk to their jobs. Silvestri says the condos would be a mix of one, two, and three bedroom units with an average price of 200-thousand dollars. If it receives city and state approval, Shipway 221 would be the first construction project in the Fort Trumbull Municipal Development Area.

BATHROOM SIGNS TAKEN

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Police say a Westerly man was caught on video stealing restroom signs from the doors of the men’s and women’s bathrooms at a Rhode Island convenience store. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Patrick Banks pleaded no-contest to a charge of larceny under $1,500 on Monday. He was released after agreeing to pay for damages and court costs. Police say Banks, a regular customer at the store, entered in the early morning hours in March and was caught on video taking the signs from the restroom doors. Police say the manager told Banks to return the signs, but he only brought back the men’s room sign. Banks was arrested.