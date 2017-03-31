FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

BLUMENTHAL SAYS NO TO GORSUCH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he has decided to oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court, vowing to “do anything in my power” to block his nomination. Appearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the Democrat said Friday that “anything” includes using the filibuster, if necessary. A Senate Judiciary Committee member, Blumenthal says Gorsuch “evaded my questions at every turn” about whether he agrees with major court rulings guaranteeing rights to abortion, birth control, same-sex marriage and other issues. Blumenthal says that shows Gorsuch “will not be a neutral caller of balls and strikes” but rather a “stealth acolyte” of “hard-right groups that supported his nomination” and Republican President Donald Trump’s agenda. With Blumenthal’s opposition, Democrats are nearing the number of senators needed for a filibuster.

UTILITIES RECORDS BILL MOVES AHEAD

A bill that would require municipal utility companies to open their financial records to the public under the Freedom of Information Act has been approved by a state legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Energy and Technology has given its okay to the measure introduced by Groton state senator Heather Somers. She says the bill is in response to the refusal of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative to release financial data after paying for lavish trips for staff members, municipal officials, and guests to the Kentucky Derby. Somers says the refusal of Groton Utilities to release information surrounding the sale of a municipal communications company also prompted the legislation, which could possibly now be brought up on the Senate floor.

BAN ON TIRE MATERIAL FOR PLAYGROUNDS

A ban on recycled tire material for all Connecticut municipal and school playground surfaces is being proposed by North Stonington state representative Diana Urban. She says the crumb rubber can pose a health hazard to youngsters. She says chemicals used in recycled rubber tires contain 12 known carcinogens and 20 lung irritants.

The Democrat was joined by health officials, environmental representatives, and parents during a Friday press conference at the State Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

ALLEGED ROAD SIGN STEALER

A Norwich man has been accused of stealing road signs. Police have charged 31-year old James Zerull with fifth degree larceny, after they discovered him driving near Potash Road in Sprague early Thursday morning with his pickup truck filled with the signs. Zerull is out on 500-dollars bond, and is due back in court April 13th.

WOMAN HITS NEIGHBOR’S GAS METER

A Norwich woman has been charged with driving under the influence after allegedly backing into her neighbor’s gas meter early Friday morning, and not reporting it. Police say 45-year old Stephanie Hart hit the meter with her car at 135 Hickory Street around 1 AM. Fire department and Norwich Public Utilities officials responded to the scene and made temporary repairs to secure the unit, with permanent repairs made later in the morning. One of the two apartments was expected to be without heat until mid-afternoon. Hart is out on a 5-thousand dollar bond.

THEFT RING AT MALL

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two Rhode Islanders were arrested in Connecticut after police say their organized retail theft scheme was blown when they were caught stealing by surveillance cameras. 23-year-old Eric Pacheco and 26-year-old Mario Antelo, both of Providence, Rhode Island, are facing multiple charges following their arrest Thursday at the Crystal Mall in Waterford. Pacheco was charged with interfering with an officer, possession of a shoplifting device and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny. Antelo was charged with the same offenses as well as organized retail theft, third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and being a fugitive from justice. Police say the men were captured by surveillance cameras acting in a behavior “consistent with organized retail theft.” They were taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

UNCLE PLEADS IN CHILD NEGLECT CASE

One of the uncles accused of mistreating three young children pleads not guilty Friday in Danielson Superior Court. 33-year old James Emory also faces charges of possessing child pornography. He, along with his two brothers, one of whom is the children’s father, all face charges of severe child neglect and possessing child porn, when they all lived in a Broad Street home in Danielson last year. The child’s mother, Donna Rodeheffer, also appeared in court Friday, where her attorney says a mental health evaluation of Rodeheffer is being prepared. She, along with the children’s grandmother, have also been charged in the case.

LEDYARD MAN CHARGED WITH HITTING SCHOOL BUS

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Four children and one adult received minor injuries in a Connecticut school bus crash that involved a Ledyard man. Thirty middle and high school students and three adults from the John S. Martinez school in New Haven were on a bus that was rear-ended on the Interstate 91 north Exit 11 ramp about 10 a.m. Friday. North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said a Ledyard man driving a pickup truck rear-ended the bus as it was stopped at the end of the ramp. The four students and the pickup truck driver were all taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor injuries. The bus was heading to Wallingford for a field trip. State police are investigating the crash.

NEW NORWICH DEPUTY CHIEF

Ceremonies next Thursday will officially name Norwich Police Captain Christopher Ferace as the department’s new deputy police chief. He is a 23-year veteran of the force, and has served as captain since 2015. The April 6th ceremony takes place at City Hall beginning at 2 PM.