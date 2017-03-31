FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

FATAL CRASH

A serious crash in Groton on Route 184 last night was caused when police say a vehicle, determined to be stolen from Vermont, ran a red light while attempting to elude a trooper from State Police Troop E. The Silverado driven by Valerie Labossiere of Massachusetts collided with a Mitsubishi owned by Deion Pittman of Waterford. Pittman sustained fatal injuries after being flown by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital. Another occupant Taylor Wilkinson was injured and sent to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Labossiere was also sent to L&M for non-life threatening injuries and is currently in police custody.

SAILOR GUILTY

A former sailor was convicted in New London Superior Court yesterday on sexual assault charges. The jury found Kenneth Weatherspoon guilty of sexual assault in a spousal or co-habitating relationship and third degree assault on an active duty female sailor he lived with in 2015. He faces up to 21 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 25th.

NYSTROM WANTS INVESTIGATION

Peter Nystrom, the Norwich City Council president pro-tem is calling for a special committee to be formed to investigate two Norwich Public Utilities board leaders on question of conduct. This stems from the violation of city ethics rules by taking part in a controversial Kentucky Derby trip last year. Nystrom says a committee could determine cause and possible removal of council appointees. Nystrom says several residents are outraged that the utilities board this week re-appointed the chairman and vice chairman even after the ethics breach.

SCHOOL MAY CLOSE

Groton School Superintendent Michael Graner said yesterday that the budget crisis in the town could end in the closure of one of the seven elementary schools. The board of education asked him to explore and outline options in the event of a $5 million cut in state aid. Graner is still working on specifics but, regardless of which school may close, if any, about 300 students would be moved.

MASSIVE TAX INCREASE

It’s being called a worst-case scenario budget. New London Mayor Mike Passero has submitted a 92-point-8 million dollar spending proposal to the city council. It represents a five-percent increase over the current budget, and would raise the mill rate by more than six mills. Passero says the spending hike is being driven by a significant projected loss in ECS funding and a 2-point-2 million dollar contribution to the teacher pension fund as outlined in Governor Malloy’s budget plan.

OD DEATH PLEA

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl in a motel room. The U.S Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Adele Bouthillier, of Groton, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and heroin distribution charges in connection with the teen’s death. Police say the girl was found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel on May 29. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities say Ramon Gomez had brought the victim to the motel to prostitute her. They say Bouthillier gave the victim heroin that had been purchased from Gomez. Gomez pleaded guilty in November and awaits sentencing. Bouthillier is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.