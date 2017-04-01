SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

UCONN STUNNED BY MISSISSIPPI STATE

DALLAS (AP) – The winning streak? Over. The championship aspirations? Done. Mississippi State has ended UConn’s record 111-game winning streak and earned a berth in the NCAA women’s basketball title game by stunning the Huskies, 66-64 on Morgan William’s buzzer-beater in overtime. William hit a 15-footer that was upheld on replay review, ending Connecticut’s bid for a fifth consecutive national championship. The shocker comes one year after the Huskies blasted the Bulldogs by 60 in the Sweet 16. South Carolina also reached Sunday’s title game in Dallas with a strong second half against Stanford. Allisha Gray finished with 18 points and Aja Wilson added 13 and 19 rebounds as the Gamecocks eliminated the Cardinal, 62-53. South Carolina trailed by nine at halftime and took control with a 13-0 run in the third quarter. The Gamecocks lost their only other semifinal appearance two years ago.

LEDYARD MAN ARRESTED FOR DWI

A Ledyard man was cited for driving while intoxicated when he lost control of his 2002 Honda Accord and ran off the road into a large tree. The driver, Sean Levreault refused medical treatment, was arrested and released on a $500. dollar surerty bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 13th. He’s been charged with Failure to Drive Right and Driving While Intoxicated.

TWO INJURED IN COLCHESTER CAR CRASH

Two people were injured in a serious crash that happened in Colchester around 5:30 Friday evening when a car hit a pole in the area of Felicia Barber Road and Westchester Road. Police say the driver suffered serious injuries. A passenger was in the car however their condition was unknown.

CONNECTICUT LAW ENFORCEMENT; DRONES WITH WEAPONS

Connecticut would become the first U.S. state to allow law enforcement agencies to use drones equipped with deadly weapons if a bill opposed by civil libertarians becomes law. The legislation, approved overwhelmingly by the state legislature’s judiciary committee on Wednesday, would ban so-called weaponized drones in the state but exempts agencies involved in law enforcement. It now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

TWO WATERFORD MEN NABBED IN DRUG BUST

Christopher O. Dalton Keith T. Steamer Waterford police executed a search and seizure warrant at 11 Darling Lane in connection with an ongoing investigation into illicit drug trafficking. Officers seized an unspecified amount of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 2 firearms and currency. Christopher DALTON, and Keith STEAMER, were arrested on multiple charges including Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia and possession of LSD. Dalton was also charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Dalton was held on $50,000.00 bond pending bail or arraignment. Steamer was released on a written promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on April 11th.

5 RECEIVE MINOR INJURIES IN SCHOOL BUS CRASH

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Four children and one adult received minor injuries in a Connecticut school bus crash. Thirty middle and high school students and three adults from the John S. Martinez school in New Haven were on a bus that was rear-ended on the Interstate 91 north Exit 11 ramp about 10 a.m. Friday. North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said a Ledyard man driving a pickup truck rear-ended the bus as it was stopped at the end of the ramp. The four students and the pickup truck driver were all taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor injuries. The bus was heading to Wallingford for a field trip. State police are investigating the crash.

16 STATES, D.C. URGE COURT TO CONTINUE TO BLOCK TRAVEL BAN

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Attorneys general from 16 states and the District of Columbia say letting President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban go into effect would amplify “the message of fear and intimidation” sent to Muslims. In a brief filed Friday in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the states urged the judges to reject the administration’s request to let the ban take effect while it considers its appeal. A judge in Hawaii has extended his previous block of Trump’s travel ban. Even if the 4th Circuit approves the administration’s request, it would remain blocked by the Hawaii ruling. The attorney generals criticizing the travel ban are from: Virginia, Maryland, California, Oregon, Connecticut, New York, Delaware, North Carolina, Illinois, Rhode Island, Iowa, Vermont, Maine, Washington, Massachusetts, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

BLUMENTHAL TO OPPOSE GORSUCH, AGREES TO A SENATE FILIBUSTER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he has decided to oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court, vowing to “do anything in my power” to block his nomination. Appearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the Democrat said Friday that “anything” includes using the filibuster, if necessary. A Senate Judiciary Committee member, Blumenthal says Gorsuch “evaded my questions at every turn” about whether he agrees with major court rulings guaranteeing rights to abortion, birth control, same-sex marriage and other issues. Blumenthal says that shows Gorsuch “will not be a neutral caller of balls and strikes” but rather a “stealth acolyte” of “hard-right groups that supported his nomination” and Republican President Donald Trump’s agenda. With Blumenthal’s opposition, Democrats are nearing the number of senators needed for a filibuster.

POLICE THWART ORGANIZED THEFT SCHEME AT WATERFORD CRYSTAL MALL

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two Rhode Islanders were arrested in Connecticut after police say their organized retail theft scheme was blown when they were caught stealing by surveillance cameras. The Day of New London reports 23-year-old Eric Pacheco and 26-year-old Mario Antelo, both of Providence, Rhode Island, are facing multiple charges following their arrest Thursday at the Crystal Mall in Waterford. Pacheco was charged with interfering with an officer, possession of a shoplifting device and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny. Antelo was charged with the same offenses as well as organized retail theft, third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and being a fugitive from justice. Police say the men were captured by surveillance cameras acting in a behavior “consistent with organized retail theft.” They were taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

COURT: NO $94M STOCK WINDFALL FOR CONNECTICUT STATE WORKERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut state workers and retirees will not get part of a $94 million stock windfall received by the state in 2001 and then used to help fill a budget gap.

The state Supreme Court on Friday rejected the workers’ appeal that they, not the state, should have received the Anthem Insurance stock that was issued when the company switched from a mutual to a shareholder-owned company. The court had ruled in 2010 the state had immunity from the workers’ lawsuit, but it allowed the case against Anthem to go forward. If the workers and retirees had won against Anthem, the value of their stock payouts would have ranged from a few hundred dollars to up to $15,000, depending on factors such as how much they paid in insurance premiums.