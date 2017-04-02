SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

BRADDOCK ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports H. Tucker Braddock announced his candidacy for Norwich mayor Saturday at Thayer’s Marine shop downtown, saying he will run his campaign platform based on economic development. The Democratic City Council alderman said he would specifically focus this goal onto downtown Norwich. “I want to see the downtown become a destination for people from other communities. We need new, young businesses to be able to come move into our city,” Braddock said. “This will grow our grand list and create jobs in the city — jobs that will sustain a family lifestyle here in Norwich.” Braddock said he plans to continue with many of the current projects he is already working on, such as Foundry 66, which is an “incubator” for upcoming new businesses to enter into the Norwich community. Braddock also wants to expand on ideas such as turning the Shetucket scrap yard into a park, which he envisions to have music venues and a fishing area.

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified the woman who was killed following a roll-over accident in which the car she was driving partially submerged into a nearby body of water in Deep River. Police said 33-year-old Bristol resident, Jennifer Homan was killed when police say she was traveling southbound on Main Street near Winter Avenue when her car drifted into the northbound lane, struck a curb, rolled over, then went down an embankment into a brook on its roof. Crews from Deep River, Chester, and Old Saybrook responded to the incident in Deep River on Saturday at about 3:15 p.m. The intersection of Main Street and Winter Ave. reopened by 5:50 p.m. At least 4 ambulances from multiple companies, divers in wet suits, and LIFESTAR was requested but could not fly due to weather conditions.

A section of Route 9 in Essex is closed after a fatal crash Sunday morning. Emergency officials said the northbound side of Route 9 is closed between exits two and three. One person was killed in the crash when the car went down an embankment. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. and police are still on scene. Officials said Life Star was called to the scene, but it was later cancelled. Traffic is being redirected off exit two. State police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

POLICE SEEK SHOPLIFTER

NORWICH — Norwich police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who officers said stole items from a local pharmacy. According to The Bulletin, the suspect on Saturday entered the CVS Pharmacy on West Main Street and stole numerous items from the store, police said. When confronted by security, the suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Norwich police at (860) 886-5561.

IMMIGRANT RALLY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant rights, business and labor groups will announce plans for a rally in Connecticut calling for an end to President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy. Organizers say they hope thousands of people will turn out for the “Here to Stay” rally, which will be held sometime near the end of April. A specific date and location has not yet been announced. It’s part of a national effort to express concern over the Trump administration’s policies. Organizers are billing it as the largest mobilization of immigrants and supporters since the election. Activists and state legislators are expected to announce details of the rally and related events on Monday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance and various labor unions are among the groups involved with the planning.

IMMIGRANT DRIVER LICENSES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are once again debating whether to grant driver’s licenses to immigrants in the country illegally. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday. It would allow the state to issue special licenses to people unable to establish lawful presence in the United States. The cards couldn’t be used for identification purposes. Similar proposals have been debated for years in the Democrat-controlled legislature, but never get a vote. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello last year campaigned for re-election in his Cranston district on his record of “single-handedly” blocking the legislation. He has said it doesn’t have the support of most Rhode Island citizens or lawmakers.

CT – SERVICE DOGS BILL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut bill would make it a crime for interfering with service dogs in their official duties. People who rely on guide and service dogs say it’s not uncommon for members of the public to purposely distract the animals, even if they’re wearing a vest identifying them as a service animal. Connecticut is one of the few states in the country without a law that prohibits interference or harassment.

RI – CAR TAX

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A tax on cars is so widely despised in Rhode Island that a politician’s promise to eliminate it has overshadowed all other budget priorities this year. Complaints about the unfairness of the tax have fueled calls for reform. But Rhode Island’s cities and towns have become so dependent on the $220 million paid to them by car owners each year that any relief proposal would require a major redistribution of money from the state to municipal governments.