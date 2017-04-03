MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









STATE BUDGET DEFICIT

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says he now expects Connecticut will end the current fiscal year with a $44.6 million deficit, instead of a surplus projected by the governor. The Democrat said the new projections stem from slow revenue collections from the withholding portion of the personal income tax. That accounts for more than 60 percent of the state’s total income tax receipts. Lembo’s projection matches estimates from the General Assembly’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis.

EBOLA LAWSUIT

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state health officials over quarantines imposed on several people returning from West Africa during the 2014 Ebola epidemic. The lawsuit was brought by the Liberian Community Association of Connecticut and 10 people, including a West African family of six, who said they had no Ebola symptoms when they returned to Connecticut in 2014, but were illegally quarantined for weeks. The Malloy administration said the quarantines were needed to protect the public.

SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION PLAN

The president of the Connecticut State College and University system is recommending the consolidation of administrative personnel across the 17 colleges and universities and an operational consolidation at the 12 community colleges to help meet serious budgetary challenges. In a letter released to the CSCU community, Mark Ojakian said it has become abundantly clear the system’s operational costs are outpacing revenues, “creating a true structural deficit.” Ojakian is scheduled to present his consolidation plan Thursday to the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education.

PANCAKE EATER DEAD

A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest. Police say Caitlin Nelson died at a New York City hospital on Sunday, three days after participating in the contest at Sacred Heart University. She was from Clark, New Jersey, and was a junior majoring in social work.