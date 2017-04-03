MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

OVERHAULS PLANNED FOR GOLD STAR

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A $30 million overhaul of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 between New London and Groton is set to begin later this month. “The Day” reports that construction crews are scheduled to begin renovations to the southbound bridge on April 17. The project is slated to be finished by the fall of 2018. A more extensive, $200 million improvement project to the northbound bridge is expected to begin in the spring of 2018. State Department of Transportation officials say the work is needed to repair deterioration from road salt, debris and traffic. The bridge is the longest one in the state and consists of a southbound span built in 1973 and a northbound span built in the 1940s. Some lane closures are planned during the projects.

CAR CARRIER FIRE CLOSES I-95

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) – A tractor-trailer hauling several cars caught fire and forced the closure of part of Interstate 95 in Old Lyme. No injuries were reported. State police say the southbound lanes were closed for a short time Sunday after the car carrier caught fire. The truck was hauling nine cars. The state Department of Transportation says the right lane remains closed. Authorities are trying to determine what caused the fire.

FEES GOING UP

Brooklyn Parks and Rec had to increase program fees and users will have to pay more for services. Fees for the summer camp will increase $30 while the before and after school programs will charge an extra $1 a day. Officials say the increase in the state’s minimum wage led to the change.

PENSIONS PROBLEMATIC

The governor’s proposed teacher pension cost sharing plan is proving to be problematic for Killingly’s proposed 2017-2018 budget. The town council will begin studying the $60.3 million combined town and school budget. The $4.2 million dollar increase is partially due to that controversial state proposal. Town Manager Sean Hendricks is having the same issue as other towns in Connecticut, trying to create a budget before state figures are finalized.

WIPING OUT PROFIT

Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam could be facing a tax bill from the town that would use up more than half of its profits from 2016. Interim CEO Joseph Adiletta appealed directly to the Board of Finance, asking if they would forgo levying a property tax on the hospital. The Putnam budget will go to public hearing on April 19th and the $546,000 tax on the hospital will be included as revenue.

CLUB BUYS LAND

The Stonington Country Club has been leasing the land that it utilizes for its 18 hole golf course, clubhouse and other facilities for 25 years. Now, it belongs to them. The Coast Guard Foundation sold 154 acres off Taugwonk Road to the club for $1.5 million. The foundation still owns 81.3 acres of adjacent property for their own use.