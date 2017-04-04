TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









TRAFFICKING RING ALLEGEDLY INVOLVING SPEEDBOWL OWNER TARGETED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic and Republican lawmakers say they want to pass legislation this session that addresses a Danbury-based human trafficking ring police say exploited young men with mental health issues. Authorities say the men were plied with drugs and money and delivered to wealthy clients to have sex for money after they had built up substantial drug debts. Three men have been arrested so far in connection with the case, including the owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. More arrests are expected. The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to forward a bill that creates tougher crimes for human trafficking. Stamford State Rep. William Tong, the committee’s Democratic House chairman, says lawmakers are “well aware” of the Danbury case “and want to do something on it.” The bill will likely be changed after it moves to the House of Representatives.

BODY ID

A body found in the Quinebaug River in Preston on Thursday has been identified. 32-year-old Patrick McCarthy of Lisbon had been missing since mid-January. McCarthy’s body was found by a First Light and Power employee who was cleaning trash racks in the river. State police and volunteers spent weeks searching areas McCarthy was known to visit, including campsites and forest trails. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

DAYVILLE DEPUTY FIRE CHIEF STEPS DOWN

A woman’s screams leads to the arrest of Dayville’s deputy fire chief. State police say 46-year old Todd Wakefield has been charged with unlawful restraint, third-degree assault and threatening. Police say they received a call around 6 Monday night from a Killingly resident who reported hearing a woman scream inside a nearby house. Police say the alleged victim claims she was pushed to the ground, threatened, and restrained by Wakefield, who took the phone out of her hands and smashed it to the ground when she tried to call 9-1-1. Police say he then fled, but later turned himself in at Troop D headquarters. He’s being held on 10-thousand dollars bond, pending arraignment. He has resigned from the Dayville Fire Department.

MOTEL SHOOTING

COLUMBIA, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut state trooper has shot and wounded a person while responding to a disturbance at a motel. State police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Hop River Motel off Route 66 in Columbia. Trooper Kelly Grant says at least one trooper fired at least one shot that hit the suspect. Authorities say the person who was shot was taken into custody and brought to Hartford Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. No troopers were injured. The names of the trooper and the suspect haven’t been released. It’s not clear what led to the shooting. State police detectives are investigating.

PAY EQUITY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A coalition of Democratic lawmakers is pushing for legislation they say will help close the wage gap between men and women in Connecticut. The legislators said Tuesday they hope to combine the bill with another proposal, which would prevent employers from asking a prospective applicant about their salary history before making a job offer. Tuesday marked Equal Pay Day, which highlights wage discrimination against women. Democratic Rep. Derek Slap of West Hartford says the gender wage gap on average costs Connecticut women more than $10,000. His bill requires employers to pay employees equal wages for jobs that require equal skill, effort and responsibility and are performed under similar working conditions. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association wants lawmakers to defeat both bills, saying current anti-discrimination laws should instead be enforced.

HERNANDEZ LAWYERS TO REST

BOSTON (AP) – Lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez are planning to rest their case in his double murder trial. Attorney Jose Baez said in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday that his team intends to call three witnesses and potentially close their case on Wednesday. The jury had the day off Tuesday. The prosecution and defense met with Judge Jeffrey Locke and mostly discussed trial logistics. Closing arguments and jury deliberations could come soon as Thursday. Hernandez has been charged in the June 2012 shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say Hernandez felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub in Boston. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.