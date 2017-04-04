TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCHOOL BUDGET SLASHED

In a vote last night, the Groton Town Council cut $5.2 million from the Board of Education’s proposed budget for the fiscal year. The board had requested $77.7 million. Superintendent Michael Graner anticipates that closing one of the seven elementary schools will save $1.5 million, but has no current plan to come up with the remaining funds. There will also need to be numerous layoffs. Graner says the governor’s education cuts have left municipalities to suffer the consequences.

SEX OFFENDER SENTENCED

A Norwich man who was convicted of child pornography possession in 2011 and served a year in prison will be going back after breaking probation, something he has done before. Dana Snow has been walking his dog on a side road which is close to an elementary school. Snow’s probation includes no contact with children and no access to the internet or pornography. He is currently under house arrest, out on $50,000 bail. A New London Superior Court judge will raise his bail on Thursday, sending him back to prison.

LITTLE LEAGUE HEAD CHARGED WITH SEX ASSAULT

(Putnam, CT) — The president of the Putnam Little league is charged with sexual assault. Kyle Aldrich has resigned his position after being arrested last Friday. The 33-year-old Aldrich is charged with first degree sexual assault, third degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Bail is set at 150-thousand-dollars for Aldrich.

CITY IN DEFAULT

Attorney Robert Reardon has filed a motion asking a Superior Court judge to find that the City of New London and the Housing Authority are in default of a judgment, which requires the authority to find replacement homes for residents of the Crystal Avenue high rises. Reardon represents 124 families at the Thames River Apartments. He wants an independent receiver appointed to take control of the federally subsidized apartment complex, claiming the housing authority has already failed to meet judgment deadlines.

CAN’T CATCH HERRING

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has once again extended a ban prohibiting the taking of river herring from most Connecticut waters. The term refers to both alewife and blueback herring which have shown no population growth in years. The fish are an important food source for game fish, as well as osprey, otters and bald eagles. The ban has been in place since 2002 and will be extended for another year.