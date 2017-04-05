WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NO SMOKING IN OLD LYME

A no-smoking policy has been approved by the Old Lyme Board of Selectman for town facilities, including buildings, beaches and parks. The next step is to create a town ordinance. The policy, which asks people to refrain from smoking is just a first step. It takes effect on May 1st.

MAN FACES MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE

A Willimantic man was charged by State Police with second degree manslaughter and other numerous offenses stemming from a Norwich car accident that took the life of a New Milford man last October. Cory Long was allegedly attempting to elude police when he struck a vehicle head on. The wrong way crash killed Thomas Richter and seriously injured his wife. A passenger in Long’s Suburu also suffered serious injury.

REUNITED

The Department of Children and Families is pursuing a “concurrent plan” for five children and their New London parents. Kirsten Fauquet and John Stratzman lost custody due to allegations of neglect. One child, known as “Baby Dylan” nearly died of starvation in an unlicensed foster home in 2015. DCF will make efforts to reunite the family but will continue to pursue termination of parental rights if they feel that cannot be accomplished.

PLEASANT VALLEY WOULD CLOSE

Groton Superintendent of Schools Michael Graner met with staff members and principals in Groton schools yesterday to inform them of his plan to close Pleasant Valley Elementary School and lay off at least 70 people. He says the jobs of administrators, teachers and other non-certified personnel have to go. He also contacted parents of students via automated phone call. Graner has determined how to cover $3.7 million of the $5.2 million in cuts for the fiscal year. He must still cut $1.5 million.

BUDGET TALKS BEGIN

Budget deliberations are underway in New London. The city council discussed the 69-point-8 school spending proposal last night. Despite being a reduction from last year’s total, the school budget would require an additional one-million dollars from taxpayers because of cuts in state funding. School Board President Scott Garbini says the city’s children deserve the best education possible and he would be alright with a tax increase if needed. Huntington Street resident Kate Sullivan says New London schools have had a poor reputation for too many years and that’s keeping families away.