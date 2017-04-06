THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SPEEDBOWL OFFICIALS RESIGN

Seven members of the Waterford Speedbowl officiating crew have handed in their resignations. The employees were not able to cope with the particulars of the charges against Speedbowl owner Bruce Bemer. He was arrested last week and charged with patronizing a trafficked person. At this time, no statement has been issued as to whether or not the track will open as planned on May 6th.

POSITIVE JOB NEWS

There is good news on the employment front in the region. According to the latest monthly report issued by the state Department of Labor, Norwich-New London was the fastest growing labor market in the state. An independent study of the report revealed that there was a nearly 3% increase in jobs over the last two years. Unemployment declined 22 percent.

SLASHER GUILTY

A former Stonington man pleaded guilty in New London Superior Court yesterday to cutting his wife’s throat in 2013 and setting fire to their home. Bryan Marshall had been attending court appearances in a wheelchair. He has been paralyzed since jumping out of a second floor window during the incident in Mystic. He will be sentenced June 7th to up to a year in prison. His estranged wife, who survived the assault, says she prefers a longer incarceration period but wants to put this behind her.

FATHER DRAGGING DAUGHTER

A father who forcibly dragged his teenage daughter from school was sentenced yesterday in New London Superior Court. Mark Thornton of Mashantucket was convicted in 2016 of a felony charge stemming from an incident a year earlier, where he forcibly removed his 13-year-old from West Side Middle School in Groton. He received a fully suspended prison term with 3 years probation.