FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









NFA STUDENT CHARGED WITH THREATENING POST

Charges have been filed against a Norwich Free Academy student after he apparently posted a threatening video on social media. Police say 18-year old James Noel of Lisbon posted a video on Snapchat of a room at the high school, with the message “At the shooting range”. Police say a Woodstock Academy student noticed the video, and contacted NFA officials. Police say there was no real threat to the school, describing the incident as “a young man doing a stupid thing”. Noel is out on a 5-thousand dollar bond, and is due in Norwich Superior Court April 20th.

LEDYARD CRASH

Two Ledyard men are being charged in connection with a Friday morning crash. Police say 25-year old Robert Wade crashed his car into a tree near 85 Lambtown Road around 6:40 AM. Police say they later found Wade at his Flintock Road home, along with 22-year old Nathaniel Lindsey. Police say Wade told them Lindsey picked up him from the accident scene and brought him home. Wade has been charged with driving too fast, and evading responsibility, and is to appear in court April 20th. Lindsey is being held on 50-thousand dollars cash bond, as he faces five counts of failure to appear in court.

COURTNEY REAX TO AIR STRIKE IN SYRIA

Members of Congress are reacting cautiously following a decision by the United States to destroy a Syrian air base in response to a chemical weapons attack earlier this week that killed about 80 civilians. Second District Congressman Joe Courtney says he’s concerned about provoking Russia. The long-time Syrian ally has suspended its deal with the U.S. designed to avoid collisions between their respective air forces over Syria. Courtney says that’s a problem. He says he’d like to see Congress take a more active role in determining the future direction of America’s involvement in the Syrian conflict.

POSSIBLE VIRUS OUTBREAK IN HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State and Hartford health officials are investigating a possible norovirus outbreak at the Connecticut Convention Center and a neighboring hotel. Dr. Gary Rhule, Hartford’s health director, said Friday that about 20 students and several adults got sick at the convention center and Hartford Marriott Downtown during an event last week sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. He said two other groups experienced similar symptoms at the hotel last weekend and this week. Rhule says the symptoms included vomiting. The highly contagious norovirus can be transmitted from an infected person, contaminated food and water or by touching a contaminated surface. Officials are interviewing affected people and testing samples they provided. The hotel has been ordered to close its ballroom and surrounding areas so cleaning can be done.

NO VERDICT YET IN HERNANDEZ TRIAL

BOSTON (AP) – The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has finished its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. Jurors went home Friday after 6 1/2 hours of deliberations. They will resume deliberations Monday. Earlier Friday, the jury asked the judge to clarify the law on the testimony of witnesses given immunity from prosecution. The prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, was given immunity. Bradley said he saw Hernandez shoot two men in 2012. Hernandez’s lawyers told the jury Bradley was the shooter. Judge Jeffrey Locke said the jury should not rely solely on the testimony of an immunized witness and needs corroboration of at least one element of the crime. The former New England Patriots tight end is already serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.