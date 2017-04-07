FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

FERACE PROMOTED

In a swearing-in ceremony yesterday in Norwich, a 23 year police force veteran became the new deputy chief. The now Deputy Police Chief Chris Ferace joined the city department back in 1993. His first beat was walking one of the busier downtown areas. Retired Norwich Chief Louis Fusaro called Ferace’s promotion a “great decision.”

HOME INVASION

A Norwich man was charged with home invasion and assault in an incident that took place on Wednesday night. Larry Fletcher was arrested at his home a short time after Norwich police were called to a residence, responding to a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife. Two people were home during the invasion, but nobody was transported to the hospital.

NO APOLOGY STATE

Senator Mae Flexer of Killingly refuses to apologize for comments she made about Vice President Mike Pence during an event in Hartford on Wednesday. The Family Institute of Connecticut accused Flexer of being “bigoted against religious people” with her comment about Pence “perpetuating rape culture”. The rape comment from Flexer came after Pence revealed he does not dine with women without his wife present. The senator is standing her ground, saying no apology will be issued.

MORE TEETH FOR DOG BAN

Town officials in East Lyme may take steps to change an existing rule against dog walking on the Niantic Bay Boardwalk, including it in an existing town ordinance. The Parks and Recreation Commission has requested the ban be included in the ordinance for town beaches and parks. First Selectman Mark Nickerson said that the revision would give the police the authority to fine for non-compliance.

CHAMBER GRANTS AWARDED

Several local non-profit groups that serve underprivileged children are receiving grant money. The Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut Foundation is donating over 113-thousand dollars to 38 organizations. United Community and Family Services received a ten thousand dollar grant. That money will go towards the construction of a new health center in Jewett City. A five-thousand dollar grant was given to St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich. Safe Futures in New London received 32-hundred dollars.