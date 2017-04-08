SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

AMBER ALERT CANCELED, 2 YEAR OLD GIRL IS SAFE



An Amber Alert issued for a missing 2 year old New Britain child has been canceled. Connecticut State Police canceled the alert just before 4 a.m. this morning saying she was located safely by the New York Police Department. Police said a neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud argument happening around 10PM in the home. When officers arrived they discovered a woman, deceased in the apartment. Paisley was taken by her father, Patrick Miles who was believed to be heading to Brooklyn, New York. Miles remains unaccounted for and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him for questioning. Police have not released the name of the dead woman, her cause of death remains under investigation.

TWO LEDYARD MEN ARRESTED FOLLOWING PICK UP TRUCK CRASH

Two Ledyard men were arrested after one of them lost control of a Ford pick up truck around 6:40 Friday morning and crashed into a large tree on Lambtown Road. Robert Wade told police he’d gotten a ride after the crash from Nathaniel Lindsay after police found the two at Wades home. Police found that Lindsey had outstanding warrants, took him into custody and charged him with five counts of failure to appear, held him on a $50,000 bond and had him arraigned at New London superior court on Friday. Wade was charged with “traveling too fast for the condition of the roadway” and “evading responsibility”. He was summoned to appear in New London superior court on April 20th.

MALLOYS “YOUNG ADULT” PROGRAM HITS SNAG

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — For the second year in a row, Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposal to create a new category of non-violent criminal offenders called “young adults” is in doubt. The legislature’s Judiciary Committee failed to take up the legislation for a vote on Friday, the panel’s deadline. The bill can still be brought up as amendment before the legislative session ends June 7. Under the Democratic governor’s legislation, certain offenders aged 18 to 21 would be treated using rules common in the state’s juvenile justice system. The proposal called for erasing police and court records related to the arrest if the offender doesn’t commit another crime. A Malloy spokeswoman said Friday that “conversations about important issues such as these can and will continue this year, especially when they have budget implications.”

STONINGTON BRIDGE REPAIR ABOUT TO BEGIN

The Department of Transportation has announced New England Infrastructure, Inc. of Hudson, Mass., has been awarded the contract to begin almost $2 million dollars in repairs to replace the 49-foot, single-span state bridge, that crosses the Anguilla Brook on Route 234 in Stonington. The project also calls for improvements to the roadway, new pavement, new parapets and signage. There will be daily traffic delays on approaches to the bridge, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. The bridge has been classified by DOT as functionally obsolete. Completion is expected by November 2018.

NFA STUDENT ARRESTED FOR SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO POST

Norwich Police responded to a report from Norwich Free Academy around 9:30 Friday morning saying a student had posted a video of an NFA room, on the social media site “Snapchat”, with the message “At the shooting range”. A Woodstock Academy student saw it and told safety officers at the school who in turn notified NFA Campus Safety Officers who contacted Norwich police. The student, James Noel of Lisbon was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. The threat although taken serious was later determined to be no real threat to NFA. Noel was released on a $1,000.00 non-surety bond with a court date of April 20th.

NEW LONDON MAN ARRESTED ON DELAWARE WARRANT

New London police together with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a New London man Thursday wanted on felony drug charges in Delaware. police apprehended 35-year-old Delby Perez-Rosario at his home at 36 West Pleasant St. Perez-Rosario is wanted in Delaware on charges of felony drug dealing, felony aggravated possession of drugs and felony second-degree conspiracy, police said. He is being held locally on a fugitive from justice charge.

NASCAR SEVERS TIES WITH WATERFORD SPEEDBOWL

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — NASCAR has severed ties with the Waterford Speed Bowl racetrack after its owner was charged with patronizing a prostitution ring that police say exploited young men with mental health issues by delivering them to wealthy clients for sex. NASCAR announced Thursday that it would no longer sanction the Whelen All-American Series at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. The racetrack’s owner, Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, was arrested last week.

COURTNEY APPROVES U.S. SYRIAN STRIKES

Norwich — U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, told members of the local business community Friday that Congress should have a say in any further military action against Syria. The Day reports with the House of Representatives in recess, Courtney said Congress should be called back to Washington to deal with the aftermath of Thursday’s U.S. missile strike against a Syrian airfield, action prompted by the Syrian government’s chemical attack on civilians two days earlier. He said he supported the decision to launch the strike. He said the missile strike was outside the scope of previous congressional authorizations for the use of military force and that any further action in Syria should only be undertaken if Congress authorizes it.

CONVICTED FELON ARRESTED ON WEAPONS POSSESSION CHARGES