SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CT TROUT SEASON

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say hundreds of thousands of trout are ready for the taking. Saturday marks the opening day of trout fishing season. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have already released more than 360,000 trout in nearly 100 lakes and ponds and more than 120 rivers and streams across the state. DEEP’s trout-stocking effort began in late February. It will continue through mid-May. The agency expects to stock a total of approximately 530,000 trout this season. Bill Hyatt, chief of DEEP’s Bureau of Natural Resources, says the 11 designated trout parks will be among the best places for families to fish on opening day. The public will have a chance to help stock trout at eight of the parks on Saturday.

RI TROUT SEASON

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island environmental officials are urging anglers to avoid rivers this weekend and use caution due to recent heavy rains. The trout fishing season kicked off at sunrise on Saturday. The Department of Environmental Management encourages anglers to fish at one of the nearly 60 stocked ponds across the state. The department says rivers are experiencing dangerously high waters and the fast-moving currents — combined with poor footing along some stretches — are extremely hazardous. It’s particularly concerned about bodies of water in the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed and the Pawtuxet River. A list of stocked waters is available on the department’s website. Lake Tiogue in Coventry will be stocked because of improved water levels in the lake. Anglers must have a current Rhode Island fishing license and Trout Conservation Stamp.

4 NORWICH ALDERMEN LIKELY TO SEEK REELECTION

NORWICH — Four of the Norwich City Council’s aldermen are leaning toward running for re-election, while two have said they’ll run for mayor in what’s shaping up to be a busy political season in the shadow of a local controversy. The Bulletin reports Republican aldermen Joanne Philbrick, Stacy Gould, Gerald Martin and Bill Nash haven’t officially launched campaigns. But each has indicated they’re ready to serve another term, if nominated by their party. The races for mayor and council are heating up as the city continues to address the fallout from a May 2016 Kentucky Derby trip that several officials, including Mayor Deb Hinchey, went on as guests of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. Hinchey and four others, including Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda, were found to have violated the Norwich code of ethics by going on the trips, which were valued by the Ethics Commission at more than $7,000 per person.

NORWICH FIREFIGHTERS HONORED

NORWICH – The Bulletin reports the Norwich Fire Department honored more than 30 firefighters Saturday for their heroic actions in doing their jobs. During the awards ceremony Norwich Fire Chief Kenneth Scandariato said the brave actions of these firemen go unnoticed every day and he wanted to recognize all they do for the city of Norwich. The event that received the highest recognition, the Unit Citation of Valor, involved a 18,000-gallon propane tank that was fueling an uncontrolled fire at Summit Woods Drive in 2016. The tank was at risk of exploding, which could have been devastating, Battalion Chief Tracy Montoya, who was in charge that day, said.

“WELCOMING COMMUNITY” PETITION IN LEDYARD

Ledyard — The Day reports a petition circulating in Ledyard is asking residents whether they would like to support a resolution that the town is welcoming to immigrants and refugees. If enough signatures are gathered in time, the question could be on the May 16 budget referendum ballot. The text of the petition, available at Ledyard Bill Library and the Gales Ferry Library, asks residents: “Should the Town of Ledyard issue a Proclamation stating that we are a welcoming community and that vetted refugees and immigrants from all nations are safe here?” A workshop at the Ledyard Congregational Church a month ago, held in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s first executive order freezing immigration from six majority Muslim countries, led to the effort by a few community members to get the question on the ballot.

ONLINE EYE EXAMS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut optometrists are joining their colleagues across the country in pushing back against new technology that allows consumers to get prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses online. They’re arguing that potential medical problems can be overlooked without a face-to-face exam from a doctor. But proponents of these limited eye exams argue they provide both financial savings and convenience. Montville state Rep. Kevin Ryan, who holds a doctor of optometry degree, says people are taking a risk by using the online tests. He’s proposed a bill that would require face-to-face exams for contact lens prescriptions. Chicago-based Opternative is one of several companies offering the technology and is fighting bill. Its test involves using a smartphone as a remote control to indicate what the patient sees on a computer screen?”

ANTI-VIOLENCE RALLY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Activists have converged on the State Capitol to call for an end to violence. As part of the Saturday rally, the activists placed 17 blue bins on the first step of the building. The Courant reports that inside the bins were more than 400 crosses, each representing the lives lost to city violence since 2000. Mother’s United Against Violence founder Rev. Henry Brown told those who have lost loved ones that they aren’t alone. Many who attended had experienced a similar loss at some point. Freddie Graves — whose 20-year-old great-nephew, Randy Beckman, died of gun violence — said she still remembers the pain 15 years later. She said too often it’s hard for young people to see life beyond Hartford. There have been 10 homicides in Hartford this year.

COASTAL INFRASTRUCTURE

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Funding to help protect Rhode Island’s coast should be included in any public infrastructure plan approved by Congress. That’s the message from U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin who plan to hold a press conference Monday at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick to call for federal investment in the state’s coastal infrastructure. Whitehouse and Langevin, both Democrats, point to a $1 trillion infrastructure improvement blueprint proposed by Senate Democrats that includes $25 billion for upgrades to make communities more resilient to the effects of climate change. The plan would provide funding for the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund to help prepare roads and bridges for sea level rise and severe weather in coastal communities like Warwick. President Donald Trump has promised $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

MEDICARE SCAM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general is warning about a scam artist posing as a representative from the state’s health insurance exchange to get personal information from Medicare patients. Peter Kilmartin says his office was alerted that Rhode Island Medicare patients were receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a representative of HealthSource RI. He says the male caller requested personal information, including the patient’s Medicare number. Kilmartin is reminding residents to never provide that number to anyone over the telephone. He says it can be used to set up fake businesses to bill Medicare for health-related items that are never provided to the Medicare subscriber. Kilmartin says his office confirmed with HealthSource RI that the agency never contacts people over the phone to ask for such information.