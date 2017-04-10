MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CELL TOWER CONCERNS

A lawyer representing Verizon was on hand last week to address Canterbury residents’ concerns about a new cell tower expected to be built in the town. About 20 citizens attended the presentation. One of the questions was about the possibility of health risks to people and animals due to radio waves. Attorney Ken Baldwin explained that this would be a low power facility with the waves emitted well within the safe range.

BIKERS BLESSED

Approximately 500 motorcycle owners attended the 11th annual Bike Blessing at the Beach yesterday at Ocean Beach Park in New London. The event is put together by the New London Motorcycle Club, based in Montville. Bikes were blessed for a $5 fee which goes toward the club’s major fundraiser for the Waterford Country School and St. James Church.

CAMPUS MAY MOVE

Quinebaug Valley Community College has plans to relocate it’s Willimantic campus and residents have been speaking up in recent meetings about the importance of that center. QVCC’s main campus is in Danielson. The satellite campus was established in 1986. Relocation may be necessary due to financial concerns. The president of the college, Carlee Drummer says the decision will be made soon as to where the Willimantic Center will end up.

MAN ARRESTED

A Norwich man was arrested over the weekend for his alleged participation in a December robbery in which multiple firearms were stolen. Timothy Griffin was charged with conspiracy in stealing of a firearm and conspiracy in the sale of a dangerous weapon. More than 20 guns were reported stolen from a private residence on December 28th. Griffin is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on April 20th.