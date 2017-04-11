TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

CONN COLLEGE STUDENT CHARGED AGAIN

Additional charges, including second degree assault with a motor vehicle, have been filed against a Connecticut College student who hit a scooter on Route 32 last November. Nineteen-year-old Sophia Thielman of New York was initially charged with DUI after the crash, which sent the driver of the scooter to the hospital with serious injuries. The warrant for assault was issued after a police investigation.

ALLYN TAPPED FOR MAYOR

The Ledyard Republican Town Committee has unanimously chosen to endorse Fred Allyn III for interim mayor. Mayor Michael Finkelstein will officially resign the position on May 1st and could be replaced by Allyn, the former town councilor and currently chairman of Ledyard’s Finance Committee. Finkelstein is leaving for the position of East Lyme police chief, the town’s first.

ANOTHER ARREST

Another person was arrested by Norwich police in the November 2016 theft of more than 20 guns, a flat screen TV and prescription medications from a Cuprak Road home. The homeowner had been away for months due to illness. Timothy Griffin was charged with conspiracy to steal a firearm and conspiracy to carry a dangerous weapon. He is accused of driving the alleged burglar, Paul Hatfield, to Rhode Island to sell some of the weapons. Hatfield was arrested in December and is being held at the Corrigan Correctional Institution.

HERITAGE AREAS DEFUNDED

The Last Green Valley, a nonprofit advocacy group which preserves and protects an 1,100 square mile of forest and farmland in the region, will likely lose all federal funding in 2018. They met with U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney yesterday in Danielson to draw attention to the effects of the potential cuts. Under President Trump’s budget , no funding will be set aside for any of the country’s 49 National Heritage areas. The group would have to count on fundraising and grants to operate.