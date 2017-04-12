WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

N STONINGTON SHOOTING

State police detectives are investigating a shooting incident in North Stonington. Police responded to the Lantern Hill Road area around 4:30 PM. A state police cruiser is blocking off a driveway at 628 Lantern Hill Road. One person has suffered life threatening injuries. Authorities say they’re interviewing possible witnesses. They say there is no threat to the community.

NO TRAFFIC THURSDAY AT HUNTINGTON PLACE

Huntington Place in Norwich will be closed to traffic Thursday as Norwich Public Utilities crews replace a section of sewer pipe that has collapsed. N-P-U spokesman Chris Riley says residents there should have their vehicles removed from the road by 7:30 AM. Work is expected to be wrapped up by 4:30 PM. The collapsed line has not caused a disruption in residential sewer service in the neighborhood.

TOLLS MAY BE COMING BACK!!

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he believes at least some electronic tolls could be installed on Connecticut highways in about 18 months.

The Democrat on Wednesday said he questions predictions that the process to install the devices could take three or more years. Aresimowicz says lawmakers have been learning from officials in states that have implemented electronic tolls. He says timing is important because Connecticut’s main fund for transportation projects is expected to be “pretty much emptied out” by 2020, partly because the state is not generating enough gas tax revenue. It’s unclear whether the General Assembly will authorize tolls this session. A bill recently cleared the Transportation Committee. But Aresimowicz says he expects tolls would ultimately be woven into the budget or another transportation bill.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WINDHAM MAN

A Windham man last seen in New London remains missing. State police continue to look for 51-year old David Manley, who was reported missing by family members March 7th. Police say they now know the last time someone reported seeing him was on March 3rd around 2:40 PM near Bank Street. Manley is a white male, about 6-feet tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a limp and walks with a cane. Contact state police Troop K in Colchester with any information.

PAY EQUITY BILL APPROVED BY HOUSE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill proponents say will help close the wage gap between Connecticut men and women has cleared the House of Representatives. But the legislation, which passed on a 139-9 vote Wednesday, did not include a provision that would have prevented employers from asking an applicant about their salary history before making a job offer. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association opposed that language, saying it created a burden for employers. CBIA’s opposition put the underlying bill at risk, prompting proponents to scrap the section. Under the bill, time spent on pregnancy-related, family and medical leave will not reduce an employee’s seniority. The legislation also authorizes the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities to investigate wage discrimination complaints instead of the state Department of Labor. The legislation now awaits Senate action.

SELF-SERVE LIQUOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Self-service liquor machines may soon be coming to a Connecticut bar near you. The House of Representatives voted 129-19 Wednesday in favor of legislation allowing businesses with state liquor permits to offer automated machines that dispense beer and wine to customers. The bill now awaits action in the Senate. Under the proposal, a person verified to be at least 21 years old can purchase a payment card and then obtain up to 32 ounces of beer or 10 ounces of wine. The alcoholic beverage would be dispensed in single-serve 12-ounce glasses. Proponents say the machines are novelty items, allowing customers to sample different flavors in small amounts before making a final purchase. But Rep. Devin Carney, a Republican who voted no, said he worries such automation might lead to fewer jobs.

PRE-NATAL COVERAGE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Both Republican and Democratic state senators in Connecticut are throwing their support behind legislation that would allow expectant mothers to enroll in health insurance outside of the yearly open enrollment period. Lawmakers on Wednesday said it’s common sense to make pregnancy a qualifying life event. Under the legislation, a special enrollment period would be offered after a pregnancy is confirmed by a licensed health care provider, instead of the expectant mother having to wait until the child is born to access insurance coverage. The bill awaits Senate action.

Senator Kevin Kelly, a Republican from Stratford, says the legislation “aims to help expectant mothers access and afford vital and often life-saving prenatal care.” Federal law leaves it up to the states to decide whether pregnancy should be a qualifying life event.