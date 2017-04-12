WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

Sub Force Celebrates

The United States Submarine Force is celebrating its 117th birthday. A special ceremony was held aboard the historic USS Nautilus in Groton on Tuesday to mark the occasion. U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy have introduced a resolution to make the submarine force’s birthday an official day of remembrance. Today’s submarine force includes 70 submarines, 15 of which are based in Groton.

Cop Budget Cut

In a vote last night, the Groton Town Council voted to cut the budget request for the Groton City police Department by 7%, $174,000 less than the city had requested. City Police Chief Thomas Davoren said he will not be able to fill two positions on the force. The town was criticized by city officials for ignoring public safety in Groton City. Town Mayor Bruce Flax says these accusations “sadden” him and that the budget picture is being “politicized”.

Millstone Parts Fine

A pressurizer installed at Millstone in 2006 made by a French company being investigated for making defective parts is in no danger of failing. Ultrasound tests were done voluntarily on Monday at the power station in Waterford and showed no cracks or flaws. Millstone spokesman Ken Holt said the pressurizer “will be fully operational for the life of the plant.”

Courtney Concerned

Congressman Joe Courtney visited the Noank Aquaculture Cooperative yesterday to highlight how the National Sea Grant College Program benefits local fishermen and shellfish farmers. His visit comes as President Trump’s budget proposal plans to eliminate funding for the Sea Grant program. Connecticut Sea Grant is located at UCONN Avery Point in Groton.

Seeking A Thief

Waterford police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a theft at Target on Monday. They think he is the same person who stole formula from Target on March 28th and Rogain from the Waterford CVS on that same date. He is a suspect in several thefts in Connecticut and Rhode Island, along the I-95 corridor. Rogain and baby formula are popular items for thieves to take and resell at a reduced rate.

Stabbing Arrest

New London police made an arrest on Monday in connection with a March 17th stabbing outside a downtown bar. Troy Murallo Bereson was charged with first degree assault. The incident evolved from a verbal altercation between two groups that had been drinking at The Dockside Bar on Bank Street. The victim received a laceration to the lower back and was treated at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.