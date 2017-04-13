THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

MALLOY WILL NOT GO FOR A THIRD TERM

The last couple of years have been tumultuous ones for Governor Dannel Malloy. They’ve been marred by budget struggles and partisan bickering. That’s why Malloy says he’s decided not to seek a third term in office. Malloy says it will help him address the state’s budget problems without worrying about the political consequences. The Governor says his goal is to make sure the state becomes more fiscally responsible in the long run. Malloy has proposed a 40-point-6 billion dollar budget, which includes significant cuts to state aid.

SHOOTING VICTIM ID

The identity of the victim in a Wednesday fatal shooting in North Stonington has been released. State Police say 31-year old Ralph Sebastian Sidberry died as the result of a gunshot fired at 628-C Lantern Hill Road. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM. Eastern Pequot Tribal officials say Sidberry was the only son of tribal chairman Katherine Sebastian Dring. State police detectives say they’re interviewing a person of interest in the case. They say there’s no public threat. Sidberry is listed as the permittee of the Globe Spirit Shop in New London.

MONEY FOR PONEMAH MILLS

Norwich is in-line to receive up to six-point-one-million dollars in state funding toward Phase Two of the Ponemah Mills apartment rehabilitation project. The money will help create 121 additional housing units in the former Taftville mill complex, 74 of them market rate, 47 affordable housing. Phase one of the project is currently underway, with 116 apartments being built. The state bond commission has to approve the latest funding, part of an overall 23-million dollar package announced by Governor Dannel Malloy to six communities under a state program aimed at helping multi-family housing projects.

PNC’S NEW FREEZER

For years, the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center has struggled with a shortage of refrigerators and freezers to store its perishable food items. That won’t be the case anymore, as the center has installed a new walk-in freezer and cooler unit. The Center’s Executive Director Vicki Anderson says it will help the PNC better serve needy families. The 146-thousand dollar unit was funded by a series of fundraisers and donations, including a 20-thousand dollar grant from the Kimball Foundation of Rhode Island.

KILLINGLY SLEEPER

A Killingly man is to appear in court April 20th on charges that he broke into two homes to take a nap. State police say 42-year old Ian Gervais climbed through a window at 113 Robinville Boulevard in Dayville around 1:40 AM Saturday and fell asleep in the living room, resting on the legs of two children there. He escaped, but was found two hours later sleeping in a bay window of a Williamsville Road home. State police arrested him there, and held him on 75-thousand dollars bond, on charges of burglary, risk of injury to a child, and disorderly conduct.