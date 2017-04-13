THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

Person Shot Dead In North Stonington

(North Stonington, CT) — One person is dead following a shooting in North Stonington. State police say the shooting happened yesterday afternoon on Lantern Hill Road, and the victim was later pronounced dead. Police say a person of interest was identified, and was being questioned by detectives last night. None of those involved have been identified by police.

Lane closures on the Gold Star Bridge yesterday caused backup on I-95, northbound and southbound and were due to routine repairs. According to the state Department of Transportation, the work, patching potholes, was not part of an upcoming major overhaul to the bridge. The DOT plans to begin a two year project to improve the southbound structure on Monday. Then the northbound span will have the entire deck replaced. It’s a five year undertaking to complete both.

The Norwich City Council will hold its first public budget hearing this evening at 7:30 at City Hall. City Manager John Salomone is proposing a $128.9 million budget. Alderman William Nash says that number is too high. Republicans, who have a 5-2 majority on the council, are setting an overall spending reduction target of 5%. They reviewed the budget, in detail, in a closed door party caucus recently.

The Norwich City Council is considering invoking its authority to conduct internal investigations to examine the actions of two utilities commission members. The Board of Public Utilities Commissioners reappointed both the chairwoman and vice chairman despite the Ethics Commission’s recommendation that they be removed from those positions. Ethics ruled that they violated city code by attending a retreat to the Kentucky Derby last year. On Monday, the council will explore creating a committee to investigate the performance and conduct of Dee Bosclair and Robert Groner.

Congressman Joe Courtney was at Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic yesterday to honor two veterans for their service. World War II veteran Frank Perry Sr. and Vietnam vet Donald O’Connell Jr. received medals and citations during the ceremony. Courtney noted that the men were long overdue for the recognition.