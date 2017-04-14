FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









HERNANDEZ NOT GUILTY OF MURDER

A judge has sentenced former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to an additional four to five years in prison over his conviction on a charge of unlawful possession of a gun. Hernandez already is serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister. He was acquitted Friday of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in the 2012 slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors said the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub. Hernandez denied killing them. He wept quietly in court after the jury announcement acquitting him.

PLAINFIELD MEN ARRESTED, HAVE OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Two Plainfield men face drug charges, as police find out the two also have outstanding arrest warrants. Police say they stopped a Cadillac Thursday night around 10:30 traveling on Putnam Road in Wauregan, after they say it was speeding, and making an improper turn. Police say they found bags of heroin in the car, and that the two occupants, 32-year old James Wells, and 36-year old James Yeargan, both from Plainfield, were wanted in connection with previous drug charges. Wells also has a felony arrest warrant from Rhode Island. Both are being held on bond, and are to appear in Danielson Superior Court Monday.

DETAILS REGARDING TECH SCHOOL CHIEF SPENDING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The superintendent of the Connecticut Technical High School system reportedly used taxpayer funds to pay for a never-used advertising campaign, custom framing of her college diplomas and a photo shoot, among other things. Nivea Torres is on paid leave from her $169,000-a-year job while the state investigates more than $4.5 million in payments the system has made since 2014 to a marketing firm called The Pita Group. The Hartford Courant reported Friday that documents obtained in an open records request show Torres paid Pita about $42,000 to produce the unused advertising campaign; more than $3,400 for a photo shoot of students at the Ellis Technical School in Danielson and nearly $760 to frame four items, including her college diplomas. Gregg Adler, Torres’ attorney, has said she did nothing wrong.

TRIBAL REMAINS TO BE BURIED

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The remains of the Wampanoag leader who forged a peaceful relationship with the Pilgrims will be reburied at his original gravesite in Rhode Island. Members of the Wampanoag Nation have spent 20 years tracking down the remains and artifacts of Massasoit Ousamequin. Ramona Peters coordinated the effort and says it’s their “spiritual and cultural obligation.” According to the Wampanoags, Ousamequin signed the first treaty with the Pilgrims after they arrived on the Mayflower, promising in 1621 to protect each other. Ousamequin was buried on a hilltop in Warren overlooking Narragansett Bay. His remains and artifacts were scattered when a railroad was built through the burial site and archaeologists and residents dug there. Artifacts were kept at seven museums. A private ceremony is planned for May at the gravesite.