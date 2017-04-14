FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PLAINFIELD MAN TRIES TO ESCAPE POLICE BY HIDING IN LAUNDRY

A man wanted for failing to appear in court tried to escape police by hiding in a pile of laundry. Police in Plainfield said they arrested 41-year-old Brent Ramos of Central Village on five separate arrest warrants Thursday. The warrants charged him with second-degree failure to appear. Officers said they arrived at Ramos’ Putnam Road apartment just before 8:30 p.m. to serve the warrants when they realized he fled on foot to a vacant upstairs apartment. He was found in a crawl space under a laundry pile, police said. He was arrested and held on a $50,000 bond. Ramos was given a court date of Monday in Danielson.

MALLOY WON’T RUN AGAIN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut governor who gained national attention for seeking stronger gun laws after 20 first-graders were killed in a school shooting and for welcoming a Syrian refugee family rebuffed by Indiana says he won’t seek a third term. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he and his family are ready for another stage in life. He made his announcement Thursday at the state Capitol.

CHARGES AT CHOATE

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report names 12 former faculty and staff members at an elite Connecticut boarding school who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with students that went on for decades. An investigator hired by Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford released the report Thursday that graphically recounts the alleged experiences of 24 former students. The report says the alleged sexual misconduct took place between 1963 and 2010.

YARD GOATS’ NEW HOME

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford and its minor league baseball team celebrated opening day Thursday at the city’s new 6,000-seat stadium, albeit a year late and millions of dollars over budget. The Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, moved 15 miles north from New Britain, where the team played through the 2015 season as the Rock Cats. The club spent last season on the road because of construction problems and litigation that delayed the opening of Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS MAN IN SUFFIELD

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating after a person in Suffield was fatally shot by a town police officer. Authorities say the shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday during a motor vehicle stop. State police said there was an “interaction” with a person in the car that resulted in the officer firing at least one round. The officer was not shot. No names have been released.

CARE NEW ENGLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The largest health care provider in Rhode Island has proposed a merger with the second largest health care provider in the state. Dr. Timothy Babineau, president and chief executive of Lifespan, said Thursday his company submitted a “compelling” proposal to Care New England in recent weeks. Babineau told The Providence Journal that the plan is the result of merger talks dating back to 1983.

WHITEHOUSE TAX RETURNS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse plans to make his tax return public for the first time, as voters and lawmakers press for transparency in campaigns. The issue has dogged President Donald Trump, who became the first presidential candidate in modern times to refuse to make his returns public. Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, criticized Trump’s decision.