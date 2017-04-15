SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOLD STAR BRIDGE WORK BEGINS MONDAY

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) –Starting Monday, repair work will begin on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. The project is expected to run through November 2018 at a cost of about $30 million dollars. To minimize impact on traffic during the busy summer travel season, the DOT plans to put barriers across the bridge and keep four lanes open for the summer.

TRAFFIC STOP NETS TWO FOR DRUG POSSESSION

Plainfield Police arrested two men in possession of heroin on their persons, and multiple bags of heroin inside their vehicle, in plain view, during a traffic stop Thursday. Both men had outstanding arrest warrants and are facing multiple charges including Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. James Wells A.K.A (REDD) was held on a $700,000 bond. His passenger, James Yeargan was held on a $75,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on April 17, 2017.

CENTRAL VILLAGE MAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR

Plainfield Police arrested Brent Ramos, of Central Village on five separate arrest warrants for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree. Ramos ran from his apartment when officers arrived to serve court issued warrants. He was located hiding in a crawl space under a pile of laundry in a vacant upstairs apartment. Ramos was held on a combined bond of $50,000.00 and will be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11, on Monday.

WATERFORD POLICE WARN OF DONATIONS SCAM

A Waterford resident has told Waterford police of a phone call received asking for donations to the Waterford Police Union. Police officials want the public to know they are not calling and asking for money. This is a scam and If you are contacted, just hang up. Waterford police department went public with this information to help prevent anyone from being scammed.

NEW LONDON MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF CHILD PORN

NEW LONDON, CT.- On Friday morning, 04/14/2017, at approx. 9:00 a.m., members of the New London Police Department’s Investigative Services Division Detective working in conjunction the State of Connecticut Internet Crimes Against Children Task-Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children arrested David Gunn, DOB 10/29/1975 for Possession of Child Pornography. The investigation stemmed from an earlier arrest of David Gunn on December 17, 2016 when New London Police responded to a local pharmacy for a report of a male, printing photographs believed to be child pornography on the pharmacy photo machine. David Gunn was arrested on that day for unrelated charges and devices belonging to Gunn were seized. Further investigation by New London Police Detectives and the execution of search and seizure warrants on electronic devices belonging revealed that David Gunn was in possession of numerous images of child pornography. David Gunn, DOB 10/29/1975 of 70 Connecticut Ave., apt. # 3, New London, CT was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography 2nd Degree, 53a-196e. A $50,000 cash surety bond was set by the court. Anyone with information concerning illegal activity is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0 or via our anonymous Tip411 system.

POLICE CHARGE HUSBAND IN 2015 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS WIFE

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say they’ve solved a 2015 murder mystery and charged an Ellington man in the killing of his wife. Trooper Kelly Grant said Friday that authorities arrested Richard Dabate (DAH-bayt) on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate at their home on Dec. 23, 2015. Connie Dabate was found dead and Richard Dabate was found wounded when authorities responded to a burglary alarm at their home. The couple’s two sons, then ages 9 and 6, were in school at the time. The medical examiner’s office determined Connie Dabate died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and abdomen. Richard Dabate was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital.He was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if Richard Dabate has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

BALD EAGLE RELEASED IN SUFFIELD AFTER REHAB FROM INJURIES

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A bald eagle found injured last week by construction workers in Connecticut has been released back into the wild. The bird was treated for six deep puncture wounds and four smaller wounds at the Massachusetts Birds of Prey rehabilitation facility in Conway, Massachusetts. Officials there say it responded well to antibiotics. It was released Friday morning near where it was found in Suffield, Connecticut in front of a cheering crowd. Wildlife officials say the bird likely suffered its injuries fighting another eagle during what is mating season.

REPORT: TEACHER CONTINUED TO WORK DESPITE ASSAULT CLAIMS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A prestigious Connecticut boarding school says a Spanish teacher it fired after two students accused him of sexual assault in 1999 was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren’t notified of the allegations. Jaime Rivera is among 12 former faculty and staff members at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford named in a report Choate released Thursday accusing them of sexual misconduct with students over the past several decades. Rivera denies the allegations. The report says Rivera resigned last week as principal of Wamogo Regional High School in Litchfield after its school superintendent was notified by Choate officials about the allegations. Rivera is accused of groping one student and having intercourse with another during a school trip to Costa Rica.

JUDGE DISMISSES LAWSUIT FROM WIDOW OF MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

(Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the widow of a man killed by a train that she says was on the wrong track. Jamey Murphy sued Metro-North Railroad after her husband was killed at the station in Darien in 2013. The railroad provides commuter service between New York City and Connecticut

The suit said Kevin Murphy slipped on ice on the platform and was hit by a train traveling 70 miles per hour. Murphy’s lawyer, Joel Faxon, told the Connecticut Post because the train was not stopping at the station, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform. The judge said the state cannot interfere with a railroad’s operational decisions. Faxon said he will appeal the ruling. Metro-North officials declined comment.

THE LATEST ATTORNEY CALLS HERNANDEZ ‘VERY GOOD’ MAN

BOSTON (AP) – A defense attorney discussing ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s acquittal on murder charges says Hernandez is a “very good young man who happened to hang out with a very bad guy.” Attorney Ron Sullivan blames one of Hernandez’s friends for the 2012 killings of two men who prosecutors say were gunned down by Hernandez in Boston. Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub. Sullivan says Hernandez had nothing to do with it. He calls Hernandez “a beautiful young man.” Hernandez was acquitted Friday of murder but was convicted of a gun possession charge. A judge sentenced him to four to five more years in prison. Hernandez already is serving life in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.