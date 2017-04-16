SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE









CONNECTICUT LAWMAKERS TO HEAR ABOUT DUELING CASINO BILL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers will hear about a proposal that could lead to someone else developing a new Connecticut casino besides the federally recognized tribes. The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Monday on proposed legislation requiring state agencies to develop and issue a request for proposals for a business or tribe to develop, manage, operate and maintain a possible casino. Among other things, responders to the RFP would have to prove they can pay a nonrefundable $50 million state licensing fee and agree to make a total investment of not less than $500 million. Legislators are still mulling a dueling bill that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with a planned Springfield, Massachusetts casino.

MISSING LEDYARD GIRL

Police on Saturday were looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Ledyard. A Silver Alert was issued for Ariana Orkney on Saturday afternoon, who went missing earlier in the day. The teen is described as white with auburn hair and gray eyes. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black fleece pullover, blue jeans and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard police at (860) 464-6400.

BOARDING SCHOOL-SEXUAL ABUSE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prestigious Connecticut boarding school says a Spanish teacher it fired after two students accused him of sexual assault in 1999 was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren’t notified of the allegations. Jaime Rivera is among 12 former faculty and staff members at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford named in a report Choate released Thursday accusing them of sexual misconduct with students over the past several decades. Rivera denies the allegations. The report says Rivera resigned last week as principal of Wamogo Regional High School in Litchfield after its school superintendent was notified by Choate officials about the allegations. Rivera is accused of groping one student and having intercourse with another during a school trip to Costa Rica.

LIQUOR BILLS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers must decide the fate of a host of bills that could mean big changes to the state’s liquor laws. Finance committee members will hear testimony Monday about allowing consumers to purchase wine from out-of-state retailers. They’re currently allowed to make purchases from out-of-state wineries. The National Association of Wine Retailers supports the bill, saying customers want wines they can’t find at their local stores. But the Wine and Spirts Wholesalers of Connecticut says there’s plenty of selection in the state and the bill upends an 80 year system. Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy still wants to change a decades-old system that sets minimum pricing for wine and spirits. And it’s now up to the Senate to decide whether to legalize machines that automatically dispense beer and wine.

URI-NAVY PARTNERSHIP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island and the U.S. Navy are working together to help small businesses grow, conduct research and commercialize their technology. URI’s Business Engagement Center and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport formalized their partnership Thursday. Each entity has been working with local businesses separately. Katharine Hazard Flynn, executive director of the business center, says the partnership will allow them to provide more robust offerings to companies. The Navy and the university have access to different labs, research capabilities and patents.

STERLING AUDIT NEARLY FINALIZED AFTER LENGTHY DELAYS

STERLING – After months of filing delays during the past two years, Sterling finance officials are hoping the town and school district’s audit will go a little smoother in the future. Although it initially was due in October, The Bulletin reports the town expects to finalize the 2015-16 audit of the town and school district’s finances next month, Board of Finance Chairman Dave Shippee said. A final report for fiscal year 2014-15 was not completed until July, and that came only after several filing extensions were approved.

SALES TAX

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are considering a proposal to cut the sales tax, but they want to study it first. A bill introduced Friday proposes a special legislative commission that would look at reducing the sales tax to 3 percent from the current 7 percent. The bipartisan bill calls for a 10-member commission to report its findings to the state House of Representatives next year. Coventry Democratic Rep. Jared Nunes introduced the bill. Co-sponsors include Democratic Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, of Warwick. Another co-sponsor, Coventry Republican Rep. Robert Nardolillo, has proposed separate legislation to cut the sales tax to 3 percent. Rhode Island’s sales tax is New England’s highest. Lowering it to 3 percent would make it the second-lowest after New Hampshire, which doesn’t have a sales tax.

HOMICIDE MYSTERY

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say an Ellington man charged with killing his wife texted his pregnant girlfriend to assure her he was getting a divorce. Citing an arrest warrant, the Hartford Courant reports Richard Dabate wrote, “I’ll see you tomorrow my little love nugget.” The next day, Dec. 23, 2015, his wife Connie Dabate was found dead at the couple’s home when authorities responded to a burglary alarm. Richard Dabate was found on the kitchen floor with superficial knife wounds and one arm and a leg zip-tied to a folding chair. He said a masked man had entered the home and shot his wife. The warrant says Dabate later changed his story numerous times during interviews with police. Dabate’s attorney, Hubert Santos, says his client is innocent and will fight the charges.