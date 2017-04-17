MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CYCLIST STRUCK

According to State Police, a New London man sustained life threatening injuries after his bicycle collided with a New London police cruiser in the city yesterday afternoon. Christopher Petteway was transported by ambulance to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and later flown to Yale New Haven Hospital on Lifestar. The officer, Jeffrey Nichols was responding to a domestic dispute at the time of the accident. He was not injured. Per request, the State Police are in charge of the investigation.

RIVER RESCUE

Two Coast Guard boats and a Norwich Fire Department skiff responded to boaters in distress on the Thames River yesterday afternoon. The 20 foot motorboat hit rocks and began taking on water. Four adults and one child were able to get out of the boat in the shallows and were brought to the Coast Guard boat by the firefighters. According to the battalion chief, there were no injuries.

REPLACING FIRE STATION

The Oswegatchie Fire Department will possibly be constructing a new facility to replace the current 80 year old Waterford station. The Board of Finance has allocated money to pay for design work. According to Oswegatchie Deputy Chief Rocco Bracciale, an engineering firm recommended that a new structure be built rather than salvaging the old one.

BUDGET DELIBERATIONS CONTINUE

As budget talks continue in New London, city officials are hoping to avoid a massive tax increase. Mayor Mike Passero has put forth a 92-point-8 million dollar budget proposal, which would require a tax hike of over six mills. New London city councilor Don Venditto says that’s unacceptable. He says the focus needs to be on economic development to grow the grand list and to keep employee costs down. Budget deliberations continue this week.

HOSPITAL PROPERTY DEAL VOTE TOMORROW

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) – Voters in Preston will decide whether to approve an agreement that could ultimately lead to a major entertainment, sports, outdoor recreation and resort attraction being built on the former Norwich State Hospital property. A referendum vote will be held Tuesday. The vote comes nearly one year after town officials and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority first agreed to negotiate a possible sale of the former state psychiatric hospital property, which abuts the Thames River. Under the agreement, the tribe would take ownership of 388 acres. The Mohegans hope to build a 100,000-square-foot outdoor theme park, a 90,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 100-room luxury hotel and other attractions. Specific projects will require local approvals.